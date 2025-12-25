What Makes Ball Placement Key For Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars Quarterbacks

The Jacksonville Jaguars are thriving. No team is hotter than this group, winning seven of their last eight games, including a six-game winning streak that was extended in Denver following the Jaguars' massive road win. The team is young on both sides of the ball and amongst the coaching staff headed by Liam Coen.

30-year-old offensive coordinator Grant Udinski has been a fun fixture for the franchise, talking to reporters weekly to bring detailed nuances and insights on the game, whether it is breaking down Jakobi Meyers or Trevor Lawrence. Ahead of the holidays, Udinski offered some unique insights on quarterback accuracy thanks to one of the signal-callers on the roster.

Udinski on ball placement and quarterback accuracy

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski walks on the field during warmups before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Accuracy is one of the most important traits for an NFL quarterback. If you have three-level accuracy, especially quality levels of it, you'll be a great starter in the league. When asked about the critical levels of accuracy and ball placement for a quarterback, Udinski mentioned a conversation he had with his backup quarterback, Nick Mullens, about how run-after-catch situations like Parker Washington's provide a sense of accuracy for a passer.

"Nick Mullens talks about how run after catch, I have to give him credit, he talks about how run after catch is an accuracy stat, from a quarterback perspective, that is. And there's absolutely some validity to that," Udinski said. "You see [wide receiver] Parker Washington had two huge run-after-catches in the previous game, and a lot of that is due to [Trevor Lawrence's] accuracy."

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Mullens (14) lines up at the line of scrimmage against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Udinski further detailed the intricacies of ball placement of short, intermediate, and deep routes, and the difference between a big play and minimal pick up.

"So not only that placement on short routes, intermediate routes, but even some of those deeper routes, if you can hit a guy in stride and they don't have to lose their speed, that's the difference between one step, a DB catching up and closing the space, or a guy being able to turn up and make a move on a defensive back, a linebacker, safety, whoever it may be in that space, or the guy having to slow down, collect himself or reach back for the ball and lose all of his momentum," Udinski explained."

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks on as head coach Liam Coen talks a play with offensive coordinator Grant Udinski looking on during the first quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As chemistry builds between a quarterback and his pass-catchers, the accuracy improves along the way. That is what Udinski explained about how Lawrence has been able to improve in this area this season, stating that the system requires players to be in the right spot at the right time and be on the same page with everyone.

"Because we have such a heavy reliance on timing, rhythm, guys being at the right spot at the right time, getting to these certain spots, being able to see the coverages and being able to see how defenses are playing you and getting to those spots," Udinski said. "When Trevor's on the same page with his eligibles, that's when you see an elite level of accuracy really come to fruition.

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) drops back to pass against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"I don't think it's ever really been a question of the physical ability; it's more so been a question of our execution as an offense, which we've tried to improve, and I think you've seen it improve. There's still

room to grow without a doubt, but that kind of manifests into what appears to be improved accuracy on TV a lot of times."

