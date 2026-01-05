Why the Jaguars Have Been Ready for the Postseason Lights

The Jacksonville Jaguars walloped the Tennessee Titans 41-7 in their 2025 NFL regular-season finale. This might have seemed like a trap game from the outside. Jacksonville came in riding a seven-game win streak, had a considerably inferior opponent in front of them, and had already clinched a postseason bid two weeks prior. It wouldn't have been shocking to see this team take its foot off the gas, with one eye looking ahead to the playoffs.



But the Jaguars knew they had to take care of business in this one. A win clinched them the AFC South and a home playoff game. The stakes were clearly important, and Head Coach Liam Coen has had his team rise to the occasion throughout the year. Some would even say that this game was the most important one in franchise history.



Jaguars were built for this



No, the Jacksonville Jaguars weren't actually playing the most important game in their franchise history in Week 18's matchup with the Tennessee Titans. Despite this team's relatively young history and recent stretch of mediocrity, they were in a Divisional Round bout with the Kansas City Chiefs just three years ago. A little bit before that, the Jaguars were dueling with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the AFC championship.



However, this team treated the Titans like their most important matchup in franchise history, and the result was a testament to that approach. Head Coach Liam Coen has invoked a mantra for his Jags to try to go 1-0 each week, and new executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli has called every game this season the most important one for this team. They haven't looked ahead all year, but that's exactly why they'll be prepared for the playoffs. Coen made sure of that:



"I think that's kind of how we've been playing in a lot of ways, and the way that we've been approaching each week has been almost playoff mentality for a while now. We haven't talked about playoffs, but I think that they understand the severity of what's at stake and where we're at, and that, truly, it's win or go home at this point."



"Like we talked about last night: Today is the biggest game in franchise history, because it's the next one. That's it, because it's the next one. That's been the mindset and mentality of this group. They've stayed even-keeled, and I think that, yeah, there's confidence. This team has confidence, but they're not overlooking anybody, and they know that whoever comes here has to play us."

