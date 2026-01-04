Jaguars vs. Titans Week 18 Live Game Thread

The Jacksonville Jaguars are going into the final game of their 2025 NFL regular season. No one thought they'd be here in their first year under Head Coach Liam Coen. This team has already exceeded all of its preseason expectations, and it now has a golden opportunity to surpass its original target even further.



In Week 18, the Jaguars host the Tennessee Titans. Their opponent was eliminated from playoff contention long ago, but a young team under an interim head coach with nothing to lose won't be taking it easy in the last game of the season. Jacksonville has a golden opportunity, but it'll have to bring its A-game to see it through.



What's at stake?



The Jacksonville Jaguars punched their postseason ticket back in Week 16, but they have plenty on the line against the Tennessee Titans. With a win, they'll clinch the AFC South, ensuring themselves at least one home game in the playoffs. Guaranteeing another appearance at EverBank Stadium in front of their hometown fans would make for a picture-perfect ending to their 2025 regular season.



Beating the Titans also opens the door for them to climb into the two seed in the AFC, or possibly even No. 1. They'll be able to celebrate the win and watch the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots to see if either of those teams drops the ball and tumbles down the standings during their late afternoon kickoffs. If both lose, Jacksonville gets the top seed, the first-round bye, and homefield advantage throughout its postseason run.



Injuries to monitor



The Jaguars are blessed to go into Week 18 with a light injury report. After already losing Jourdan Lewis and Travis Hunter Jr. for the remainder of the season, one of Jacksonville's primary goals in this last regular-season game is to stay healthy. Patrick Mekari is still unavailable due to a back issue, and rookie linebacker Jalen McLeod is also out with an ankle injury. Ezra Cleveland, Montaric Brown, and Greg Newsome II were all limited in the final practice session.



Tennessee's injury report is much more robust. Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, tight end Gunnar Helm, and linebackers Arden Key and Oluwafemi Oladejo are all out for the Titans. Safety Amani Hooker is doubtful, while linebacker Ali Gaye and wide receiver Bryce Oliver are listed as questionable. Be sure to check back on this page often to keep up with all of our live game updates throughout Week 18.

