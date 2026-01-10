Behind Enemy Lines of Jaguars' Wild Card Fight With Bills

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a chance to make their biggest statement yet this Sunday, hosting the Buffalo Bills in a do-or-die Wild Card battle.

With the Jaguars hosting the Bills i n the first playoff game of the Liam Coen era, we are going behind enemy lines to give you the best preview of the most important game of the year to this point, with help from Bills On SI's Jeremy Brenner.

What’s the strength and weaknesses of the Bills defense?

Brenner: The Bills are the team that allowed the fewest passing yards in the league, but they didn’t do themselves many favors in the front seven as they are one of the five worst teams in the NFL when it comes to defending the run. The Jags are going to have to feature Travis Etienne heavily in their game plan if they want to win.

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott looks on before the game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

What kind of year did James Cook have?

Brenner: James Cook proved that the contract extension he signed earlier in the season was worth it for the Bills. He led the league in rushing and did it in style. He found the end zone 14 times (12 of which came on the ground), and was a huge part of the Bills offense. The Bills are going to need to continue counting on him if they are going to make it through the gauntlet of the AFC playoffs.

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) runs the ball against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) during the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

What is the biggest red flag with the Bills?

Brenner: The Bills run defense is incredibly suspect. If a team is able to run over them on the ground, it will kill clock and keep Josh Allen and the offense off of the field. That’s the recipe for success other teams have had against the Bills and it could be what does them in for the postseason.

Brandon Beane, general manager of then Buffalo Bills, heads off the field at the end of practice at the Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 24, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Who is the most underrated Bills player for Sunday?

Brenner: Cole Bishop is a Bills player that doesn’t always get his flowers. The defensive back leads the team in tackles with 85 and interceptions with three. He has played in every game for the Bills this season and should be a key part of the defensive gameplan.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) breaks a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Score prediction?

Brenner: The Bills are coming in on the road, but they are not going to be an easy out for the Jags. That being said, the Jags are arguably the hottest team in the league going into the postseason and they should be able to compete with the Bills if this game becomes a shootout. Jaguars 33, Bills 27

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.