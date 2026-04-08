The Jaguars' Best Defensive Options in the Second Round

The Jacksonville Jaguars want to make the postseason again in 2026, but a lackluster offseason stands in their way. The draft is one of their last chances to strengthen their roster to make sure that happens.

One of their biggest losses this offseason was losing Devin Lloyd to the Carolina Panthers, as he not only commanded their defense but was a tackling machine. Their first pick of the draft has to address that side of the ball. What are some top prospects who are still expected to be on the board that they should be looking into?

Top Defensive Options in the Second Round

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Missouri linebacker Josiah Trotter (LB26) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The most obvious solution to losing Lloyd is to draft another linebacker, and they won't find one better than Josiah Trotter in the second round. Trotter's dad and brother have experience playing in the NFL, so it makes sense that he's so keen on making big plays.

His physicality, paired with impressive finesse, makes him a threat on any given down, even if he's inconsistent in breaking off tackles. He isn't the most physically imposing linebacker, but his game sense means more often than not, he'll be in the right place at the right time.

Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (33) warms up before the game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Jaguars just gave Travon Walker a massive contract extension, and they still have Josh Hines-Allen on the other side of their defensive line. Dennis Gardeck was one of the few players they were able to bring back from free agency, and despite all that, they should still look at Dani Dennis-Sutton.

He's the most athletically gifted edge rusher in his class, measuring in at the combine at 6’ 6’’ and 256 pounds. He uses his big frame to punish offensive linemen with a weak base, but he will face issues against more technically sound linemen. In a backup capacity, he'll be able to give them good reps with the upside of one day being their starter.

Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jake Golday (11) smiles during the Cincinnati Bearcats football spring practice at Nippert Stadium on Saturday, April 12, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Circling back to linebacker, Jake Golday is another good option. Golday's explosiveness is more akin to an edge rusher, and his skills in coverage need a lot of work, but he should immediately make an impact on a defense that's looking for better tackling.

He can be an effective player on special teams right out of the gate, and even if he can get lost in coverage, there are certain blitz packages where he will make a difference. He's also going to be a massive help in run defense.