All Eyes Are on Jaguars' Linebacker Position for a Reason

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Few positions on the Jacksonville Jaguars' roster have received as much attention as the linebacker room, a direct result of Devin Lloyd's departure in free agency.

With the Jaguars set to kick off OTAs next week , the linebacker position is one unit that has plenty of questions that will start to get answered. We take a look at each of those questions, and the players who make up the room before the offseason's next step.

The Locks

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (23) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Foyesade Oluokun: The long-time captain in the middle of the Jaguars' defense, Foyesade Oluokun is the last man standing from the Jaguars' 2022 free agent spending spree. He is entering his fifth season as the Jaguars starting middle linebacker and will once again have plenty on his plate.

Ventrell Miller: A fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Ventrell Miller has been a spot starter for the Jaguars over the last two years but will be expected to take on a much larger role in the post-Lloyd defense ... but more on him later.

Dennis Gardeck: One of the bright spots of the Jaguars' 2025 offseason, Dennis Gardeck wore a lot of hats for the Jaguars' defense and ended the year on a productive note as a rotational pass-rusher. He will be the team's starter at strongside linebacker.

Jack Kiser: A fourth-round pick in last year's draft, Jack Kiser appeared in 14 games but was mostly a special teamer and reserve option. He should be expected to back up Oluokun this year and then we will see where it goes from there.

On the Bubble

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Parker Hughes (53) runs off the field during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Parker Hughes: The final player the Jaguars drafted with their 10 selections in the 2026 NFL Draft, Parker Hughes has the speed to be a special teams ace. He will have to earn his role in training camp, however.

Branson Combs: An undrafted free agent a year ago, Branson Combs spent some time on the practice squad before being elevated to the active roster and playing an active role on special teams a year ago. He will have to compete with Hughes for a spot on the Jaguars' 53-man roster.

Yasir Abdullah: One of two candidates to be the Jaguars' backup to Gardeck, Yasir Abdullah has a lot of proven special teams value. He is entering a contract year as well and will have to fight for his spot.

Jalen McLeod: The Auburn product spent his rookie year on the reserve/injured list after a training camp injury, making him a bit of a Wild Card. If he develops as a pass-rusher, he could be a big surprise this season.

The Biggest Question

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) after the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Is Ventrell Miller the answer?

This one goes almost without saying. The Jaguars made a big bet when they opted to let Lloyd leave in free agency, especially considering the fact he signed a cheaper deal than many anticpated he would. Ultimately the Jaguars are pushing in plenty of chips on Miller as a weekly starter simply because we have never seen it before.

There is a sample size of Miller under this regime after he made a few starts in place of an injured Lloyd last season, but there will still be projection until he proves himself. And in the event does prove himself, then the Jaguars will once again have to make up their mind on whether they want to extend an off-ball linebacker.

Bold Prediction

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (23) wraps up with Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (2) during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oluokun Moves Into Jaguars' Top-5 Tacklers

Foyesade Oluokun ranks No. 8 in franchise history in solo tackles entering the 2026 season, and I think he moves into the top-5 after this year. He is at 368 solo tackles as a Jaguar today with names like Kevin Hardy, Mike Peterson, Telvin Smith, Rashaen Mathis, and Donovin Darius within reach. If Oluokun can record 79 tackles this year, he will pass Smith and become No. 5 on the list.