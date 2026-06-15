Biggest Overreaction From Jaguars' Offseason Is the Same as Last Year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It has been a relatively quiet -- and positive -- offseason for the Jacksonville Jaguars. For a team that has been no stranger to changes or controversy in the past, the vibes are as good as they have been this century.

That doesn't mean the offseason program, which the Jaguars concluded in terms of open practices on Monday, doesn't come without its own self-induced narrative drawbacks. As with any offseason portion of the season, there have been a fair share of overreactions.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (12) walks off the field during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That has not changed with the Jaguars' 2026 offseason program; nor has the biggest overreaction of the early summer compared to this time a year ago.

Biggest Ovvereaction

Each day of the Jaguars' offseason -- at least for the handful of the open practices that we saw -- Jaguars' second-year star Travis Hunter donned a teal offensive jersey and spent his time during team drills paying close attention to the offense. That has naturally led to plenty of people on the outside opine about what this could mean for Hunter's role, but it feels like this was simply not a time period worth paying much attention to when it came to Hunter's role.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) walks off the field after the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars had limited things they could do with Hunter this offseason simply due to the nature of last year's season-ending injury and his recovery since last November. While Hunter has not yet been cleared to return to practice on a full-time basis, the former No. 2 pick has clearly gotten a ton of mental reps on the offensive side of the ball.

But it is the middle of June. Hunter has not had pads on since his injury, and the Jaguars have had no reason to show their hand when it comes to their plans for Hunter, who the Jaguars have said will play on both sides of the ball this season. Watching what Hunter does in practice at this time of the year seems like a moot point, as there is simply nothing to draw a conclusion from that is a stronger evidence point than the color of his jersey.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) pulls in a short pass during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This of course is not new . Ever since Hunter was drafted, there have been wide-spread proclamations based off limited looks in practice. That hasn't gone away this year, even with him not practicing on a full-time basis, even if he has benefitted from it.

“Yeah, I think it's all just good for him because he is still a young player and obviously both sides of the ball, he is learning a lot. So now is a time where he really can just get so much mental work, and in practice he can watch and he sees things," Trevor Lawrence said during OTAs.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) stretches during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images



"And every time, especially now that we're having competitive periods, you see a rep and you see someone do something maybe great that you learned from or not right that you learned from, you say, ‘Okay, versus Cover 2, I need to take that higher.’ He just needs to memory bank all those things so that when he is back moving around, he's feeling good, he is flying around, he has it down. I think he will. He's been out there basically in the huddle every play. We’ve got a 12th guy. So, he's been in the huddle listening, he's locked in. He has done a great job.”



