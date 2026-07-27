5 Most Important Storylines Entering Jaguars Training Camp: Trevor Lawrence's Rise

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- When it comes to this year's training camp, there are no shortage of storylines for a Jacksonville Jaguars team that is hungrier than even during last year's playoff run.

Liam Coen has the Jaguars in position to make a second run at the playoffs and an AFC South title in 2026, but first it will have to all come together during training camp.

With camp starting officially on the practice field at the Miller Electric Center on Wednesday morning, here are the most important storylines to watch in the Jaguars' bid for a playoff return.

Trevor Lawrence's Next Step

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) walks off the field during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Trevor Lawrence just had the best offseason of his career, he is fresh off the best regular-season of his career, he has the best play-caller of his career, has the best supporting cast of his career and, well, you get the point. All signs point to Lawrence having a strong 2026, and the Coen hire looks like it very well could be career-changing for the franchise quarterback.

If Lawrence picks up where he left off in the offseason, then the Jaguars and their passing game are in good hands. Lawrence proved to be a perfect fit for Coen's offense last year and he has one of the best pass-catcher groups in the entire NFL beside him. If the Jaguars' running game improves, this could be the best offense of the Lawrence era.

The Backfield Showdown

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) takes a hand off from Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Joey Aguilar (17) during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No position on the Jaguars' roster has gotten more coverage this season than the running back room. The departure of Travis Etienne in free agency led to a massive hole opening on the Jaguars' depth chart, but it truly does seem like it is anyone's best guess when it comes to whether Bhayshul Tuten or Chris Rodriguez Jr. will take the lead when it comes to filling that void. Etienne's replacement could be a combination of both players, or one of then could take charge.

As Liam Coen said during the offseason program, the Jaguars' running back room is 'wide open', and training camp looks like it could be the deciding-factor. Rodriguez has to get healthy first after missing the offseason program with an injury, but this looks like it will be the most important and tightly-contested position battle on the entire roster.

The Travis Hunter Cycle

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (12) walks off the field during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Travis Hunter's return to the practice field will be the most important injury return the Jaguars have hade in quite some time. I am struggling to think of a bigger one in my time covering the team, which dates back to the 2019 season. He is just simply that big of a force, even after only playing in seven games during his rookie season. The No. 2 pick has a rare skill-set that allows him to change the math for the Jaguars' roster, and a healthy Hunter hitting his potential is a true best-case scenario for the Jaguars.

It remains to be seen when exactly we will see Hunter as a full participant in practice, whether it comes on Wednesday, next week, next month, or whatever. But when Hunter is back on the field, then it will be fascinating to see him continue to play both sides of the ball. Seeing Hunter alternate between defense and offense in the same practice in training camp practices last year left an impression, and I am expecting Hunter to make an even bigger one this year.

Hunter spent his time pretty evenly between wide receiver and cornerback in camp last year before ultimately playing more offense than defense. This year, I am most interested to see his snaps at cornerback. The matchup between Hunter and Brian Thomas Jr. should be popcorn-worthy.

Who Is Replacing Devin Lloyd?

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) after the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The answer to this question is probably Ventrell Miller. We know that and have known it for months, or at least since the Jaguars got through the first six rounds of the NFL Draft without selecting a linebacker. They did end up taking a linebacker in the seventh-round with their final pick of the draft in Parker Hughes, but all signs this offseason have pointed to Miller as the man to replace Devin Lloyd next to Foyesade Oluokun.

But the question still has to be asked for obvious reasons. Miller is far from an entrenched veteran, and he has only started two games before for this regime. He will have to win the job outright in camp, fending off the likes of Hughes, Branson Combs, Jack Kiser, or any other linebacker that will push to start in 2026. More established players than Miller have had to win their jobs in camp under this regime before, and he is no different.

With that said, I do wonder if the real question is how much the Lloyd departure really matters in terms of role. He had a rare skill-set as a blitzer, but the Jaguars shifted to more and more big nickel and dime packages last year under Anthony Campanile for a reason.

Nate Boerkircher's Start

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) catches a pass during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the Nate Boerkircher selection in April drew its fair share of outside takes, the No. 56 pick is the rookie I think I am most interested in seeing over the summer. I already have first impressions of some of the other Jaguars rookies after they made some standout plays during the spring offseason program, but Boerkircher was held out of a few offseason practices, and his game better translates to a training camp setting with pads.

Once the Jaguars do get into pads, I am looking for two things from Boerkircher's start: first, it will be important for him to establish himself as a prescence along the line of scrimmage. For the Jaguars' idea of increased 12 personnel influence moving forward, the Jaguars need Boerkircher and the Jaguars' other backup tight ends to be able to survive as blockers.

Boerkircher's greatest impact could come as being the blocker who opens things up more for Brenton Strange in the passing game. For example, last year Strange had 16 targets from the slot last year. According to Pro Football Focus, that ranked No. 32 in the NFL. One way the Jaguars can work Strange into those kinda of matchups would be to have Boerkircher on the field in Strange's previous spot. That is just one way his blocking ability could influence the offense.

Then I think everyone will be looking to see how Boerkircher performs as a pass-catcher. I think traits are more interesting and valuable for Boerkircher to show right now than being a high-volume target player in practice would be, since he is unlikely to be a high-volume pass-catcher during the season anyways.