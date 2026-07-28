What I'm Watching Closest During Jaguars Training Camp (And Why You Should Too)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Training camp is finally here. Well, almost.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off the first day of training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Wednesday, but rookies and quarterbacks have already reported and veterans are due on Tuesday. School is officially back in session in Duval.

This will be my seventh training camp covering the franchise after I started covering the team for On SI in August 2019. I have learned a few lessons over those years, and the biggest two are that each and every camp is a different story and unique to itself, and that no Super Bowls are won in the summer.

With that said, here is everything I am watching the closest in this year's training camp and why it should interest you as well.

The Next Step in the Liam Coen Evolution

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen laughs with coaches before the Jaguars held their final Organized Team Activity on Monday, June 15, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Consider what Liam Coen has done in his last two seasons: he turned the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense into one of the best in the NFL and helped Baker Mayfield join the 40-touchdown club after he had never previously thrown more than 28 touchdowns in a season. Then last year, he took Trevor Lawrence and helped him become an MVP finalist and the catalyst to the Jaguars' 13-4 season.

I think in not much time at all, we will see Coen's name join the ranks of the other play-calling masterminds who lead successful franchises like Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan. I think we are just starting to see what a Coen-led offense can do, and that he will soon make 2025 look like a stepping stone instead of a grand offensive accomplishment. What the next step in the evolution of the Coen era looks like fascinates me.

Second-Year Jaguars

Jul 23, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Caleb Ransaw (27) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars have several second-year Jaguars who are worth keeping a close eye on this offseason, even if you do not account for the magnitude of Travis Hunter's eventual return. Hunter's place on both sides of the ball for the Jaguars will be one of the biggest storylines of training camp, if not the biggest storyline facing the franchise in general. But he is not the only member of the Jaguars' 2025 draft class eyeing a return.

2025 third-rounder Caleb Ransaw missed his entire rookie season after a foot injury in training camp led to a season-ending surgery, and he is now officially back in the fold as the Jaguars move forward with a new direction at the safety position. He has the type of versatility and coverage skills that the Jaguars covet in the secondary, and he could present a massive upgrade for the Jaguars after the departure of Andrew Wingard.

Then there is Jalen McLeod, another exciting prospect from last year's class who has still not yet made his official debut. McLeod, like Ransaw, sustained an injury during training camp that had him on the injured reserve list for the season, and he ultimately was able to just practice a handful of times before his window to debut officially closed. McLeod has legit pass-rush traits the Jaguars were excited to tap into last season, and he could now be a sleeper to contribute to their pass-rush rotation as they continue to look for more ways to impact the pass.

Finally, there is Wyatt Milum. Unlike Ransaw and McLeod, he did appear in games for the Jaguars last year. But like his fellow rookies, his early momentum was thrown off by a training camp injury, and he spent most of his rookie season as a depth piece. Now, it would make sense for him to go as far as competing for a starting job at the right guard spot.

The Running Game

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) runs with the ball during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When Liam Coen was first hired by the Jaguars, most of the discourse around was naturally around what he could do for Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars' passing game. But there was also plenty of promise around what Coen could do for a Jaguars running game that had stalled over the last few seasons, especially after the magic he worked with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers previously-dormant rushing attack the year before.

The first-half of the season showed promise that Coen would reinvent the Jaguars' running game as well, but the Jaguars struggled to consistently move the ball on the ground as the year went on. The Jaguars were still able to win games thanks to their elevated passing game, but they entered the offseason with a clear focus on improving on the ground.

I am fascinated to see what the running game looks like when the pads come on in camp and in joint practices. Will one of Bhayshul Tuten or Chris Rodriguez win the RB1 role? Will the Jaguars shake up the offensive line? Will they end up missing Travis Etienne more than we think? These are all questions that, right now, we can't answer.

Trevor Lawrence, Again

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Trevor Lawrence has been on fire ever since the Jaguars' bye week last November. He went 9-2 as a starter from there, with the only losses coming after he took two fourth quarter leads vs. Josh Allen, and an entire team-crumbling performance in a blown lead over the Houston Texans. In those 11 games, Lawrence found a spark that had been missing since his hot stretch in 2022, and it certainly felt like the switch had officially flipped thanks to head coach Liam Coen and an excellent supporting cast.

Lawrence followed up his MVP-finalist season with an offseason that was the most impressive of his career, and who Liam Coen says was especially impressive over the last eight practices or so during the spring. The Lawrence we have seen since November simply looks like a matured and leveled-up version of the quarterback the Jaguars took with their first-ever No. 1 pick.

As a result, Lawrence is going to continue to be a focus when it comes to the Jaguars' training camp. If his momentum from last year and the offseason can carry over to training camp and joint practices, he could be on the early path to what will amount to be a very special year.