Bold Prediction Made for Jaguars' Devin Lloyd's Next Contract

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It is no secret what this offseason holds for Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd.

One way or another, Lloyd is set to earn a massive contract this offseason after a career year for the Jaguars in 2025. It still remains to be seen if that contract will be with the Jaguars, however.

One recent prediction on Lloyd's next contract could cast some doubt on that likelihood, with Pro Football Focus predicting Lloyd to be the highest-paid linebacker from this year's crop of free agents.

Big Lloyd Prediction

PFFs official prediction for Lloyd's contract landed at three years, $60.43 million, which would make him amongst the highest-paid linebackers in the entire history of the sport.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) stands on the field during pregame warmups against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

"As offenses have become more creative with how they manipulate defenses with personnel and disguise, the necessity to have an all-around talent at linebacker, capable of being effective on an every-down basis, has become vital. Devin Lloyd is just that. The former first-round pick posted above a 75.0 PFF overall grade in each of the past three seasons, culminating in a 2025 campaign where he produced a career-best 89.1 mark, the second-highest among qualifying linebackers," PFF said.

"The second-team All-Pro stood out as the only linebacker to earn an 80.0-plus grade as a run defender, pass rusher, and in coverage. As a multifaceted piece to build a defense around, there will be no shortage of offers for his services, likely driving up the price. His deal will likely come just short of San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner’s three-year, $63 million extension signed last offseason."

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) puts pressure on Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the first quarter in an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars have a big decision to make on Lloyd after his stellar season, which included five interceptions and game-changing plays in several big wins during the Jaguars' 13-4 season and AFC South title run. We won't know for another month or so whether Lloyd will return, but we do know that he has earned himself quite the big free agency period.

"I want to be where God wants me to be ... For me, being back in Jacksonville, my mom lives out there. You know, obviously, my lady is out there. You know, there are a lot of pros to being out there," Lloyd told NFL.com's Kevin Patra from the Pro Bowl. "And so, for me, it's just about being in the right spot. Ultimately, that's the No. 1 most important thing, being in the right spot."

