Evaluating the Jaguars' Franchise Tag Options

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- We are not far removed from the Jacksonville Jaguars being franchise tag enthusiasts, but it seems like that is a thing of the past.

From 2020-2024, the Jaguars used the franchise tag five times in a row; on Yannick Ngakoue in 2020, on Cam Robinson in 2021 and 2022, on Evan Engram in 2023, and then on Josh Hines-Allen in 2024.

But entering the 2026 offseason, the Jaguars seemingly have limited options when it comes to the tag. We discuss this and more in today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast.

Watch today's episode below

We discussed yesterday why the franchise tag simply will not be an option for the Jaguars when it comes to retaining linebacker Devin Lloyd. While Lloyd will be a hot name on the free agency market if the Jaguars don't re-sign him before the March deadline, the Jaguars just would not be making a fiscally responsible decision by tagging Lloyd considering the price tag.

As a result of the NFL making off-ball linebackers have the same franchise tag cost as 3-4 outside linebackers like Micah Parsons and J.J. Watt, Lloyd is a non-topic when it comes to the tag. So, then who are the candidates for the Jaguars to tag?

Feb 2, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) during AFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Perhaps the Jaguars would want to do anything to keep cornerbacks Montaric Brown or Greg Newsome around, but the projected price of the cornerback franchise tag is set to be over $20 million. Neither Brown or Newsome would get that kind of money on the open market, so it makes little to zero sense for the Jaguars to seek out a tag situation for either.

This doesn't mean the Jaguars shouldn't pursue a new deal with either player, but the franchise tag is clearly off the table when it comes to both. That leaves the Jaguars with only one other true option to franchise tag: veteran running back Travis Etienne, who just had the best year of his career after playing on his fifth-year option.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) signals a first down during the third quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It would cost the Jaguars over $15 million to tag Etienne, which is still a hefty price. But that price is nearly half of what the tag for Lloyd would cost the Jaguars, and several million dollars under what a tag for one of the cornerbacks would cost.

This still feels unlikely, but it at least seems somewhat plausible -- unlike a franchise tag for any other plyer on the Jaguars' roster.

