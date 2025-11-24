Breaking Down Jaguars' Last-Minute Win Over Cardinals
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars left Week 12 with a much-needed win over the Arizona Cardinals, and we broke it all down in today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast.
Watch today's episode below.
For a partial transcription of head coach Liam Coen's own review of the win, read below.
On how long the final play felt like while the ball was in the air:
Coen: “It did feel like quite awhile. I saw him drifting back because it looked like if he would have taken a three-step drop, I think we had an edge on them but he just kind of kept drifting in the pocket. ‘I’m like, get him!’ But the ball was up in the air and 'Dewey' (S Andrew Wingard) did a nice job of holding him up in the air of overlapping to help (CB) Christian (Braswell) and we got the ball down. So we made a stop when we needed it at the end and get out of here with a big west coast win.”
On whether there’s more relief or excitement after a win like this:
Coen: “We’re not going to apologize for winning around here. That’s not anything we’re going to do being 3-0 on the west coast. It was one of those games that you felt like we had explosive runs then we had two-yard runs. Then we had big passes and then we had picks.
It was just one of those games where you felt like every time you kind of get momentum going, opposite maybe minus the first drive. Whether it was getting off schedule, they were doing some things on the third downs that was giving us some problems early on from a protection scheme standpoint that we needed to clean up, and we did clean that up. You always feel multiple emotions after a game but winning is what matters.”
On how the team overcame their loss of the turnover battle 4-0 and still won:
Coen: “I think you talk about resilience, toughness, staying together. Guys having each other’s backs (and) keep playing. 'Trev' (QB Trevor Lawrence) obviously was disappointed to throw some of the picks and have some of those issues, especially the one down in the red zone because (WR) Jakobi (Meyers) was wide open for a touchdown.
But then he turns around and makes a huge throw to (WR) Parker (Washington) to start off overtime. Then guys stepped up. Nobody flinched, nobody was walking around, head down, disappointed or frustrated. You’ve got to keep playing and that’s been the message for the last few weeks is to just keep playing. These guys closed it out when we needed to.”
