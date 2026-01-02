Why Jakobi Meyers Has Been Exactly What the Jaguars Needed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has had quite the impact early on in his tenure.

Meyers , acquired in a trade deadline move after Week 9, was able to suit up for the Jaguars just days after they acquired him from the Las Vegas Raiders. He led the Jaguars in receiving that day in a loss to the Houston Texans, and the Jaguars haven't lost since.

Meyers' Impact

Since joining the Jaguars, Meyers has caught 37 passes for 439 yards and three touchdowns and has been a true go-to target for Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars' franchise quarterback has entered his career-best resurgence since the trade for Meyers, and the veteran receiver's reliable and consistent skill set is one of the biggest reasons why.

Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show this week, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen detailed exactly why Meyers has been such a difference-maker for his offense.

"Jakobi Meyers was the guy that we wanted to go out and get for our offense to take the next step..



He's an extremely intelligent football player and he's willing to do whatever it takes for the team"@LiamCoen #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/RaBnNA3Eyr — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 30, 2025

"Got to give credit to James Gladstone, Tony, you know, for collectively coming to an agreement they made that Jakobi is the answer. That was the guy that we wanted to go and get at that time to help our offense take the next step," Coen said.

"And man, the guy is just a pro's pro. I've got so much respect for him. He's a former quarterback. You can always respect and appreciate those former quarterbacks. Man, he's got ball skills. He knows how to get open. He's an extremely intelligent football player, but you watch what he does without the ball, and how he blocks and how he competes, that's why these guys love him. That's ultimately why you pay a guy like that is he's willing to do whatever it takes for the team."

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) runs after the catch as Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones (40) defends during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Jaguars paid Meyers a three-year, $60 million deal with $40 million guranteed last month, turning their mid-season trade into a long-term relationship. Each week, Meyers seems to prove the Jaguars and their decision right more and more.

"He's continued to build a relationship with Trevor, the other receivers now have continued to get better because of that. It allows those other guys to go do what they do really well, because, well, Jakobi is going to make those tough catches across the middle, on the sideline," Coen said.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) runs the ball during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I mean, he came in here ... he jumped right in at Z on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday. He did not have one missed assignment throughout the entire week, and he didn't know anything we were doing."

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.