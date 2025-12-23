Why Dan Orlovsky is Blown Away By Trevor Lawrence's Ascension

When you're winning games as a small-market team, it is hard to stay ignored for long. The Jacksonville Jaguars keep winning games and look as hot as any team heading into the postseason three weeks from now. As they continue to win, the play of their star quarterback continues to be put on display.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is playing at an immensely high level for a team that has bigger aspirations than just winning the AFC South. However, in the eyes of some, he is finally playing to his potential that many saw when he was drafted No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft nearly six years ago. That is hard to go unnoticed, especially for a well-known national analyst on Monday.

Orlovsky breaks down Lawrence's performance

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) drops back to pass against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky will always be known as the guy who ran out of the back of the end zone for a safety. Yet, he has changed that perception entirely to become one of the most well-regarded football voices covering the NFL with detailed breakdowns from the all-exclusive and popular All-22 coaches tape. This week, he made a bold assessment about the Jaguars, head coach Liam Coen, and Lawrence.

On Monday, he shared a quick breakdown of three key plays in the red zone, the first starting with Lawrence's touchdown toss to Brenton Strange on what he calls a "sugar snap" as a way to kind of tell and identify responsibilities for what the Jaguars are up against on this specific play. The two other plays he dissects are Lawrence's rushing touchdown with Brian Thomas Jr. in the backfield and the passing score to Travis Etienne.

Trevor and the @Jaguars were excellent in the Red Zone with 3 plays calls attacking



Communication

Numbers

Leverage pic.twitter.com/Dbb2grXHT2 — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) December 22, 2025

Following the breakdown, this is what Orlovsky concluded with:

"[Head coach] Liam Coen is making it very clear to the quarterback, 'Hey, I'm going to let you see the defense, I want you to play with confidence, and don't hesitate to cut the ball loose.' That's how you're so good in the red zone as an offense. He's hot right now, but it is because his coach is a Coach of the Year candidate."

Dec 11, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; ESPN football analyst Dan Orlovsky stands on the sideline prior to the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

In a later segment, Orlovsky called Lawrence the most improved player in the NFL this year and believe that if he is playing to his full potential, he could beat Josh Allen one-on-one in the playoff this season.

These are bold statements from Orlovsky, which shouldn't come as a surprise, especially when the hype is as high as it is right now. While most of what is said is not entirely crazy, they are bold takes, nonetheless. Lawrence is playing at a high level, and it should be recognised with two weeks to play in the regular season.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest breakdowns and analysis from Sunday's win in Denver. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.