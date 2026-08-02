Breakout Players at Start of Jaguars Training Camp? That’s Easy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- There have been plenty of standout performances for the Jacksonville Jaguars through the first few days of training camp, and some have come from the expected faces.

Parker Washington? He has looked fantastic. Travon Walker? He has not really been blockable. Travis Hunter? He is doing things that nobody other than Travis Hunter can do. But what about the breakout performance from the player who has yet to really have their breakout moments?

That one is easy. So easy that there have been two of them in the form of rookie wide receivers Josh Cameron and C.J. Williams.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks to members of the media after the first day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jaguars Breakouts

Cameron and Williams were each selected in the sixth-round of April's draft, and the duo was probably a little too discounted when they were drafted as a result of the talent the Jaguars have in their wide receiver room. Both Cameron and Williams seemed like interesting talents in April, but not many people were talking about the importance of depth behind Washington, Hunter, Brian Thomas Jr., and Jakobi Meyers a few months ago.

But fast forward to the first week of training camp and it is virtually impossible to talk about the performances the Jaguars have put on the field without mentioning the rookie receivers. Cameron and Williams win in different ways and with varying skill-sets, but the important thing is the fact that they've won. Downfield, over the middle of the field, by getting separation, they have done it all to this point.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron (19) catches a pass during the third day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Friday, July 31, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Really, they're very similar to the guys we saw on tape. They're tough, smart, competitive guys that work really hard," Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski said after practice on Sunday.

"They're in here early. They're in here late. They're great to be around. The guys love being around them. They play tough. They play hard. All the cliches, I hate to say it, but all the cliches that you want as a coach and a player, they've brought that and more every single day. So, you love to see that, and then you love to see the consistency on top of it. So, when you see them make plays, just like I talked about Parker, it's not a surprise. I don't want to take it for granted, but it's not a surprise because you see the amount of work they put in.”

The rate at which each rookie receiver has been able to make plays in practice has been jarring. It hasn't just been against the backup cornerbacks either, with Cameron beating Travis Hunter on a route earlier in the week and with Williams getting a nice chunk gain downfield against the Jaguars' starting secondary on Friday.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver CJ Williams (18) catches a pass during the third day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Friday, July 31, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Williams has especially been a breakout performer. Cameron was frequently connected to the Jaguars pre-draft due to his size, blocking ability, and special teams value, but Williams did not get a ton of love in the draft process from national analysts. That has hardly mattered, however. He has seemingly made a play in every practice he has been a part of dating back to the offseason program, and the rest of the Jaguars' wide receiver room is taking notice, too.

"He’s made a play every day. I think the smart part is really what stands out for him. Like, I don't think he's had a mistake. And if he has, he’s definitely got less than I do," Jakobi Meyers said on Sunday. "So, he's doing a great job and I just expect him to continue to do a great job. We’re going to get better technique wise and other than that, he’s going to be fine. He’s going to be good in this league.”