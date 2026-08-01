Six Biggest Takeaways From First 3 Practices of Jaguars Training Camp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are still in their very early stages of training camp, with just three practices now under their belt at the Miller Electric Center.

Each day of training camp has offered something a little bit different for Liam Coen's squad. There have been days where the defense dominated, times where Trevor Lawrence and the passing game were red-hot, and everything in between.

So, what have been our biggest takeaways from the first three days of training camp in Duval? We take a look at everything that has transpired below.

The Secondary Looks Legit

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis (2) runs a drill against cornerback Jarrian Jones (4) during the third day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Friday, July 31, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When I ranked every Jaguars position group ahead of training camp, I had the cornerback group at No. 4. I thought the room was superbly talented and loaded with four starting-caliber cornerbacks, something not many defenses can say. So trust me when I say this: the Jaguars' cornerbacks have been even better so far in camp than I anticipated. That is a high bar to clear, but it is what I have seen from the cornerbacks in the first three days.

It was already clear why the Jaguars should have anticipated improvement in the secondary. Jourdan Lewis would be returning from injury, Montaric Brown and Jarrian Jones have another year to develop in the scheme, and Travis Hunter's role is set to expand at cornerback compared to his rookie year splits between offense and defense. Add in the hiring of defensive pass game coordinator Mathieu Araujo. and this was a room with the arrow pointing upward.

They have matched all of the expectations and then some since camp opened.

Each cornerback has flashed and made a big play at some point or another, and second-year cornerback Jabbar Muhammad has continued to be active in coverage as well. The secondary swarmed the offense on the first day and has seen multiple members make big plays in the following days, including a two-interception day from Jones on Friday.

"Yeah, I thought today he had a really nice day. Got his hands on a lot of balls today. I mean, he's physical. When he plays with anticipation and just plays free, and he's not overthinking it, and we're not maybe putting him in positions to overthink, he's able to just go play," Coen said after practice about Jones.

"He's a physical dude at the line of scrimmage. He likes to be up front and challenge people in their faces. He likes to do those things. We've got to continue to put him in positions that he can be successful. But I've been really pleased with Jarrian.”

A Few Thoughts on the WR Room

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) runs the ball during the third day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Friday, July 31, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The position I had ranked No. 1 in those aforementioned pre-camp rankings? The wide receiver room, led by doses of Hunter alongside Brian Thomas Jr., Jakobi Meyers, and Parker Washington. It may be bold to say the Jaguars have four wide receivers capable of putting together 1,000-yard receiving seasons, but that is what the room is.

So far in camp, they have played like it. Jakobi Meyers had a slower start but had a stellar day on Friday and made several big grabs from Trevor Lawrence, while Washington has looked uncoverable at times. Coen noted earlier in the week that Washington is the receiver in the group who Lawrence has thrown the most to in his career considering Washington has been teammates with Lawrence since 2023. That chemistry has shown on several big plays.

Thomas has also had some good flashes. He beat the Jaguars' defense by several steps deep on Friday but Lawrence missed him on one of his few errant throws of the day. He still managed to catch two touchdowns in the red-zone, though, and he has stayed away from drops the same way he did during the offseason program.

"Yeah, I mean, I think you guys were all here and, see it today and to be able to, you know, obviously we got to get the pads on, we got to hit and all that. I've been pleased with how strong his hands have been at some of the point of contact. Those contested catches that obviously the quarterback's going to continue to trust him in those positions," Coen said on Friday.

"We all trust him to make those plays. I think we're just continuing to see, right, like, from the spring to now, just taking those steps that we all wanted to see and, and that we're all excited to see, because if he can add that element of not just being on the outside and going vertical, but also, when you're fast as he is, those runaways and crossers, man, those can be a tough cover, with a big dude like that. So, I was very pleased. I mean, all those guys made some plays today, which was nice to see, and especially yesterday. I mean, some of the routes BT ran yesterday, I mean, they were high, high level."

Some other takes on the receiver room: we can not really discuss or report on usage in terms of specifics, but I think Parker Washington is set to lead the team in snaps, and I do think Hunter will have a different-looking role in the offense than he did during his rookie season.

Why the Anton Harrison Snaps at LT Don't Mean Much

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) looks on during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Cole Van Lanen not yet practicing for the Jaguars, Jacksonville has turned to the rest of its offensive line to fill in at the left tackle spot. That has of course included Walker Little for many reps, along with right tackle Anton Harrison and backup offensive lineman Chuma Edoga getting snaps there during the week as well.

Anytime Harrison gets any kind of rep at left tackle it is going to be notable because the idea of Harrison as the Jaguars' blindside protector has become almost mythical at this point, but I am personally gonna pump the brakes here.

I think the Jaguars are going to move their offensive linemen all over the place throughout camp. Little got Harrison's reps at right tackle, so it is not as if the Jaguars were simply changing the lineup due to something they saw over the first two days. The Jaguars had several players take snaps at left tackle during last year's camp as well, and that didn't change anything either.

Could I see a world where Harrison is at left tackle someday due to circumstances forcing it? Sure. But I would not take his Friday practice as a sign of things to come, or read too much into it when it comes to the Jaguars' other options at left tackle.

These 3 Backups Have Caught My Eye

Jul 25, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Caleb Ransaw (27) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Training camp is about a team developing its depth as much as it is about the team's star players and core pieces. Each year we see the need for a strong depth chart and the fact that it can make a difference toward the final record has not been lost on this Jaguars regime. With that in mind, here are a few backups who have caught my eye thus far,

Caleb Ransaw: After missing his entire rookie season with a foot injury, Caleb Ransaw has gotten a lot of production over the first three days of training camp with his ability to force pass breakups. He feels like a player who is going to play a ton, regardless of who the starting safeties are in Week 1.

B.J. Green: When the Jaguars drafted two defensive ends in April's NFL Draft, it felt like a direct challenge to second-year defensive ends Danny Striggow and B.J. Green to be ready to step-up when it came to training camp. It seems each has done so, and it is Green who has seemed especially disruptive vs. both the run and the pass.

Josh Cameron: The sixth-round wide receiver has been all over the place to start camp. He has caught long bombs during team drills, drawn several pass interference penalties, and has consistently drawn the praise of Liam Coen. It feels like the Jaguars found some real talent with both of their sixth-round talents.

Buy Stock in Brenton Strange

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) drills during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I have said before that I think Brenton Strange is going to have an expanded role in the Jaguars' passing game, and that he is the one who will benefit the most from the team's investments at the tight end position. Well, just read below what Liam Coen had to say about Strange and his usage after practice on Friday and tell me it doesn't seem like things are trending that way.

“Yeah, I think just removing him from the core a little bit more and getting him out in space a little bit more. Whether it's at the slot position, whether it's at number one and a three by one to the, to the trip side, or put him one-on-one on the backside, like I've got to move him around a little bit more so that he gets put in positions to run routes maybe he's not always going to be running, right," Coen said.

"That middle of the field in which he's done such a great job of working, something that I'd like to be intentional of over the next few days is just putting him into more, receiver positions and just moving him around a little bit to get his skill set to continue to expand.”

I think all of the additions at tight end means that Strange is going to be freed up from his enforcer role at tight end. He is very, very good at that role and will still set the tone for the Jaguars in the running game, but I am expecting career-best numbers from him in the passing game this season.

Injury Takeaways

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Christian Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs a drill during the third day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Friday, July 31, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Three days into training camp, I think the Jaguars are in a better place in terms of the overall health of the roster than I did entering camp. There has been only one new injury so far in the form of linebacker Jack Kiser, who is week-to-week with a knee injury that he sustained in team drills during the first day of training camp. Otherwise, even the banged-up Jaguars have shown encouraging signs.

Travis Hunter is clearly 100% . He looks bigger and more explosive than a year ago, and the Jaguars have not been afraid about having him get going early in training camp.

Chris Rodriguez Jr. is limited to just individual drills right now, but he has been cleared and should be good to go for Week 1 regardless of what he does in training camp.

Jourdan Lewis has been a full-go all of training camp after not taking part in on-field activities during the offseason program.