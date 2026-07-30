Good and Not So Good From Day 2 of Jaguars Training Camp: Pass-Catchers Show Out

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Two days of training camp are finished, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are starting to finally take shape for the 2026 season.

Thursday saw the Jaguars' offense improve a good bit from Wednesday's efforts, with the team working inside for the first half of practice due to weather. With plenty of big plays on both sides of the ball both indoors and outside on Thursday, here are all of the ups and downs from Day 2 of training camp.

The Good

The Pass-Catchers

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) catches a pass as Fred Walker offensive assistant looks on during the first day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' passing game got a jolt of energy on Thursday, with several pass-catchers standing out. Parker Washington led the way when it came to the connection with Trevor Lawrence, while Brian Thomas Jr. also made multiple big gains on passes from Lawrence. Outside of them, the Jaguars also got some strong reps from rookie receiver Josh Cameron and rookie tight end Tanner Koziol.

The sheer depth of the Jaguars' passing game has stood out through the first two days of camp. I entered camp thinking the Jaguars would spread the ball around and ride the hot hands whenever the time comes, and nothing has really changed for me on that front after Thursday's strong practice. The Jaguars have a lot of mouthes to feed, but that is a good thing.

Jarrian Jones and Jourdan Lewis

Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (4) runs a drill as the Jaguars held their final Organized Team Activity on Monday, June 15, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the Jaguars' offensive passing attack was certainly better on Thursday in comparison to the first day of training camp, the secondary still made several plays. The leaders of that effort were cornerbacks Jarrian Jones and Jourdan Lewis, who each recorded two pass breakups as they led another productive day for the Jaguars' defensive backs room.

Getting Lewis back on the practice field after last year's foot injury at the end of the season is a significant development for the Jaguars' defense, and Lewis showed why on Thursday. The Jaguars' cornerback room is a strong unit, and they have had a very smooth start to camp through the first two days.

The LB Battle

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) walks off the field during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the Jaguars' linebacker depth did take a bit of a hit with the week-to-week injury status of second-year linebacker Jack Kiser, I must say that the early returns on the Jaguars' linebacker situation seems to be working out better than most probably anticipated. The Jaguars have a ton of unproven options to replace Devin Lloyd, but it seems like each of them keep impressing.

Ventrell Miller has had a good start to training camp thus far, highlighted by his interception of Nick Mullens in 7-on-7 drills. Branson Combs has also been all over the place in coverage and looks like he is truly pushing Miller, while seventh-round linebacker Parker Hughes was able to record a pass breakup for the first time in camp. The Jaguars are rolling the dice at linebacker, but the early returns have been positive to this point.

Cole Van Lanen

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cole van Lanen (70) reacts to a stop during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jaguars left tackle Cole Van Lanen entered training camp on the Active/PUP list , which means that he has another near-month before the Jaguars really have to make an injury decision on him. It is far too early to speculate whether Van Lanen will start the year on the PUP list, which would mean missing the first four games, or whether he will be set to return before then. With that said, Thursday seemed like a positive day for Van Lanen.

Van Lanen did not take part in practice, but he is working off to the side like other banged-up Jaguars. That is not to say that means anything in terms of his timeline, but the fact he is actively working on the practice field at training camp to return is good news for the Jaguars and an offensive line that has a few pieces banged-up right now.

The Jaguars will clearly be comfortable with the idea of Walker Little at left tackle in Week 1 if that is the direction they have to go in, but an ideal world would have Van Lanen back in the lineup sooner than later. Each time he makes an appearance at practice until that day will be a notable occurence as a result.

The Not So Good

Jakobi Meyer's Drops

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) runs the ball as offensive assistant Fred Walker looks on during the first day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jakobi Meyers is one of the Jaguars' best players, and he is clearly in line for an even bigger year in 2026 than he had during his first half-season with the Jaguars. With that said, he dropped a pass on Thursday for the second practice in a row. That is very unlike Meyers, who Jaguars general manager James Gladstone says has the superpower of catching the ball. But the fact that there has been a drop in both days represents the rust the Jaguars' passing game is still knocking off early in the summer.

Meyers has made some impressive catches as well, but there is clearly going to be some fighting for targets and snaps in the Jaguars' passing attack due to their sheer depth of pass-catchers. Meyers' spot isn't going to adjust because of two drops on the first two days of training camp, but it is clear he will have better practices moving forward.

1 Rookie Growing Pain

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (75) signs autographs after the first day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I do not have a "favorite" pick the Jaguars made, but I do have a player who I think will make a Pro Bowl in the next 10 years, and that is third-rounder Emmanuel Pregnon. I think he is the future at left guard and will be ready when the Jaguars need him to step into that role, whenever that exactly might end up being. With that said, he is certainly still getting used to NFL speed.

Pregnon was on the wrong end of an Arik Armstead sack on Wednesday, and he then had some trouble with Ruke Orhorhoro on Thursday. He did also have some big flashes, such as an impressive block on Foyesade Oluokun, but it is clear that we should remember that Pregnon is a rookie and is set to be treated as such.

1 Big Play Negated

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayuan Lane III (25) tackles a pad during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There was almost a massive play made by the Jaguars' safety position during team drills for the second day in a row ... until there wasn't. Trevor Lawrence attempted to force a tight-window throw to tight end Brenton Strange that was picked off by second-year safety Rayuan Lane, who made a great play on the ball. This would have come a day after Eric Murray intercepted Lawrence for the Jaguars' first takeaway of training camp on Wednesday.

But, ultimately, it appeared the turnover didn't count. Cornerback Jabbar Muhammad got a bit handsy on the play and a yellow flag was waved by an official. The fact the Jaguars are getting their hands on so many footballs this early in camp is a very positive sign, but the Jaguars need to make sure that aggressiveness does not cost them at times either.