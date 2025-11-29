What Jaguars' Brian Thomas Jr. Had to Say About Return From Injury
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to get a big return on offense in Week 13, with second-year receiver Brian Thomas returning to the lineup after missing the last three games.
Thomas has been a huge piece of the Jaguars' offense since he was drafted in the first round in the 2024 NFL Draft. Thomas was one of the NFL's most productive receivers as a rookie, breaking each Jaguars' receiving rookie records.
Thomas started the first eight games of the season for the Jaguars but has missed games against the Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers, and Arizona Cardinals over the last three weeks after an ankle injury against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9. In eight games, Thomas has recorded 30 catches for 420 yards and one touchdown.
Now, Thomas is set to officially return after returning to practice on a full-time basis and being cleared from this week's status report. His return comes just one week after Brenton Strange's; his return will also mark his first game aside new Jaguars receiver Jakobi Meyers, acquired at the trade deadline three weeks ago.
"Yeah, I'm super excited just to be able to see what we can do as a team. Offense has been doing pretty good, just hoping to just come in, help out, and try to keep up the good work," Thomas said from the locker room this week.
Thomas appeared in every game as a rookie and was arguably the lone bright spot on a 4-13 football team. Now, Thomas is coming back to the lineup as the 7-4 Jaguars push for a playoff spot in the AFC over the final six weeks of the season.
"Super meaningful for me. Like it's a whole different ball game from what we were last year. We are actually like playing for some actually get to try to do something. So I feel like it's a whole different ball game, and everything counts," Thomas said.
How the Jaguars deploy Thomas in his first game back from injury remains to be seen, but it would make sense for him to step into his full-time role on the outside, while Meyers and Parker Washington join him in three receiver sets.
If Thomas and the Jaguars' offense can get hot, they might find perfect timing with an intense playoff race. The star receiver certainly is capable of doing so, making his return one to watch.
