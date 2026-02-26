Ranking Brian Thomas's Potential Trade Partners for Fit

It wasn't surprising to see the Jacksonville Jaguars' Brian Thomas Jr. pop up in trade rumors this offseason. The speculation had begun well before the end of the 2025 campaign, with many believing that the team would move him before the deadline. There was some credence to it, as BTJ struggled heavily in his first year under Head Coach Liam Coen after a transcendent rookie season in 2024.



However, the team held on to him past the deadline, kept him involved in the offense, and has made moves suggesting he'll remain a fixture in Jacksonville moving forward. That hasn't stopped people like ESPN's Dan Graziano and Ben Solak from listing Thomas Jr. as a top trade candidate this offseason, naming the New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Las Vegas Raiders as logical suitors.



Where would Brian Thomas Jr. work best?



Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) has a laugh with Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) before the first preseason game where the Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday Aug. 9, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

4. Pittsburgh Steelers



The Jacksonville Jaguars faithful would like to see Brian Thomas Jr. succeed even if he were traded off the team. The Pittsburgh Steelers wouldn't exactly be a promising landing spot for the former first-round pick. Steel City is one of the most rudderless franchises in the NFL at this juncture.



The legendary Mike Tomlin stepped down after yet another near .500 season and brutal defeat early in the playoffs. Rather than bring in an exciting young mind to take over the reins, the Steelers brought in veteran retread Mike McCarthy. Their best option at quarterback next season is either to re-sign Aaron Rodgers or take a swing in the draft on an uninspiring prospect like Alabama's Ty Simpson. Lastly, BTJ would be a poor fit alongside DK Metcalf, considering their similar archetypes as physical freaks with limited route trees.



Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) attempts a catch during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

3. Las Vegas Raiders



Unlike the Steelers, the Las Vegas Raiders do have a solid plan at quarterback. They'll almost certainly be taking Indiana's Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Grabbing a legitimate WR1 to replace Jakobi Meyers would be a good idea for a team hoping to properly develop a QB.



While Las Vegas does lack an elite wideout, it's not short on deep threats. Between Tre Tucker and Dont'e Thornton Jr., the Raiders already have two pass-catchers who do their best work taking the top off of opposing defenses. Ideally, they'll want to add a receiver who can consistently make himself available for Mendoza in the intermediate range and make plays after the reception.



Oct 20, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) catches a 58-yard pass against New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) in the first half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

2. New England Patriots



Seeing BTJ in a New England Patriots jersey would be absolutely revolting for most Jaguars fans, but there's no doubt that he could find plenty of success on that team. In his second year, Drake Maye emerged as a legitimate MVP candidate partly due to his ability to connect with his receivers deep downfield.



He proved to be one of the most accurate deep throwers in the league despite having a pretty limited weapons core around him. Between BTJ's physical profile, galloping gait, and acceleration after the catch, he'd be a dangerous threat for Maye on virtually every snap. Thomas Jr. shouldn't have much trouble earning the lion's share of the targets in New England, either, even with Stefon Diggs on the roster.



Sep 23, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs after a catch against Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

1. Buffalo Bills



BTJ would be the most naturally gifted receiver on the Patriots' depth chart from Day 1, but he'd still have to outperform Diggs and other solid pass-catchers like Kayshon Boutte to prove his mettle. If he were traded to the Buffalo Bills, though, he'd be the undisputed WR1 from the jump.



Khalil Shakir's connection with Josh Allen can't be denied, but offensive coordinator Joe Brady relegated him to a gadget role this past season. Now, Brady is the new head coach in Buffalo. Thomas Jr. could seamlessly become who Keon Coleman was supposed to be for the Bills: a consistent deep threat who can win at the catch point and make life easier on Allen. BTJ could also thrive making plays downfield on scramble drills when Allen pulls the defense in with his scrambling.

