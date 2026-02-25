Cold Water Thrown on Jaguars, Brian Thomas Jr. Trade Narratives

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars may have a rare talent that several other teams covet, but that doesn't mean he is available.

That was the case for the Jaguars when it came to Brian Thomas Jr. last season, and all indications are that this is just as true in the 2026 offseason.

Thomas' Trade Narrative

In a recent look at the top 15 potential trade candidates in the NFL, ESPN placed Thomas No. 1 while also stating what has long been the case: the Jaguars have shown zero signs of being willing to trade the former first-round pick.

A first-round pick two years ago by the previous Jaguars administration, Thomas struggled enough throughout his second season that the team needed to trade for Jakobi Meyers at the deadline then signed him to a long-term deal. The Jaguars also got an impressive season out of Parker Washington. And while the new plan for Travis Hunter might be to focus on the cornerback position, Jacksonville still expects him to contribute something as a wide receiver," Graziano said.

Jul 25, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen talks to wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) during training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"There has been no indication that trading Thomas is something the Jaguars are planning, but there are teams monitoring the situation in case the hypertalented LSU product has fallen far enough down the Jacksonville depth chart that the front office would consider a move."

This is, simply put, nothing that should be a shock to anyone. None of the Thomas trade buzz at the deadline last season came from inside the Miller Electric Center, with the Jaguars then denying vehementaly that they had any such interest in doing so. Thomas' down season in 2025 and the Jaguars' recent additions of Travis Hunter and Jakobi Meyers may have fantasy football enthuiasts in a tizzy, but it does not make much sense for the Jaguars to move on from Thomas.

Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen talks with Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. during an NFL training camp session ten at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Just a year ago, Thomas looked like a potential top-10 receiver after a standout rookie season. That talent has never gone away, even if he didn't take to the new offensive scheme quite as well as some of the other pass-catchers in the Jaguars' offense. Coen and the Jaguars will now get a chance to take Thomas' game to another level in 2026, which would be the only real thing that puts the trade rumors down for good.

Until that happens, expect his name to continue to pop up in lists -- even if it makes sense for everyone but the Jaguars.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) has a laugh with Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) during the first half of the first preseason game as Head Coach Liam Coen coaches from the sideline where the Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday Aug. 9, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

