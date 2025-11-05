Chop Busts, Carry Waivers: Jaguars Fantasy Sleeper Emerging
The Jacksonville Jaguars haven't been the fantasy football factory that some expected them to be under Head Coach Liam Coen this season. For the most part, they've been severely disappointing, and even their stronger players have been inconsistent throughout the year.
Travis Etienne Jr. has been the most steady weapon for the Jaguars, leading an impressive rushing attack through the first eight games of the campaign, but even he had three straight stinkers between Weeks 5 and 7, averaging just 8.3 full-PPR points in that span. Brian Thomas Jr. hasn't performed nearly to the expectations of his ADP. Travis Hunter Jr. trudged through the early season with inconsistent usage before landing on IR after his breakout versus the Los Angeles Rams.
Trevor Lawrence has strung a few strong games together over the last month, but his production in real life makes it difficult to trust him in any given matchup. Suffice it to say, the Jaguars haven't been the most reliable fantasy team this year. However, an unexpected option has emerged for them lately.
Parker Washington becoming a must-add
There was a lot of speculation as to who would step up for the Jacksonville Jaguars' passing game following Travis Hunter Jr.'s injury. With the second-overall pick going down for at least four games after a dominant performance in Week 7, this team felt like it just discovered something that could lead to an offensive surge and then had it ripped away from them.
The Jaguars had some decent options to fill the sudden hole in their air attack, though. Brian Thomas Jr. returning to form from his rookie year would have gotten it done. Dyami Brown meeting the expectations laid upon him when Jacksonville signed him to a one-year, $10 million contract would have also been adequate. But instead, it might be Parker Washington who benefits the most from Hunter Jr.'s absence. He's put up double-digit fantasy points in two straight games, leading Yahoo Sports' Justin Boone to name him as a top waiver wire addition, amid all of the injuries to the Jaguars' receiving corps — although Jacksonville's acquisition of Jakobi Meyers could change things:
"Prior to Week 9, Travis Hunter was placed on IR and Tim Patrick was ruled out with a groin injury. That situation was made much worse when Brian Thomas Jr. left Sunday vs. the Raiders with an ankle injury and Dyami Brown entered the concussion protocol.
As the last man standing, Washington could very well be the Jags’ No. 1 receiver in Week 10...
There’s still a lot to be sorted out on the injury front, but you don’t often get a chance to pick up a team’s top target off the waiver wire. So don’t hesitate to get Washington, since he might be a volume-based WR3/flex option this week and possibly beyond."
