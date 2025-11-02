Disappointing Jaguars Player Must Step Up — and it's not Brian Thomas
Like all NFL teams, the Jacksonville Jaguars have preached "next man up" all season. They've been able to put it to practice quite a few times already this year, but their last two games really saw injuries start to take effect, as they fell to the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams while dealing with multiple critical absences, including tight end Brenton Strange, center Robert Hainsey, and linebacker Devin Lloyd, as well as limited availability for EDGE Travon Walker and new cornerback Greg Newsome II.
Jacksonville's injury report has only grown lengthier after their Week 8 bye. They have Hainsey back now, and Lloyd is listed as questionable for their upcoming bout with the Las Vegas Raiders. Walker should be more comfortable playing in his club now, following wrist surgery after Week 4, and Newsome II has a full month of practices with the Jaguars under his belt. However, Travis Hunter Jr. and Eric Murray have both been placed on IR.
Jacksonville's pass-catching corps has been severely depleted. Not only are Strange and Hunter out for the foreseeable future, but backup tight end Quintin Morris and wide receiver Tim Patrick are also out for Sunday. The Jaguars added receivers Tim Jones and Austin Trammell to the active roster in response.
It's time for Dyami Brown to show up
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been waiting all season for Brian Thomas Jr. to get right. He's yet to break out of his slump, but the team can no longer remain patient with him as he works to clear his mental hurdles. With Travis Hunter Jr. out, they need BTJ to become a true WR1 again immediately if they're to field a capable offense.
However, his struggles have overshadowed the disappointments of another wide receiver this season: Dyami Brown. Jacksonville signed him this past offseason to a one-year, $10 million deal to be their WR3, or possibly even their number two, depending on how quickly Hunter Jr. would catch on. Considering he's tied for a top-37 salary at his position, Brown has been severely disappointing for Jacksonville so far.
In six games, he's notched just 16 catches for 194 yards and scored one touchdown. He's also tied for second on the team in drops with three despite being just fourth in targets. He currently has a 58.4 receiving grade from Pro Football Focus, which ranks 68th out of 71 eligible wide receivers. With Hunter Jr. and Patrick out, the Jaguars need Brown to make good on the contract they gave him, perhaps even more so than they need BTJ to turn things around.
