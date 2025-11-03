3 Compelling Fantasy Takeaways from Jaguars' Overtime Win Over Raiders
The Jacksonville Jaguars didn't get everything they wanted in Sin City, but they did get a much-needed victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Going into the game, many hoped this team wouldn't just win in Week 9 but would blow out a supposedly inferior opponent to assert its status as a true contender this year.
It was a much narrower margin than expected, but the Jaguars did show plenty of encouraging signs in this one. They fought through injuries, early adversity, and some huge blows to their confidence in the first half. The offense was impressive, especially in the second half.
Ultimately, Jacksonville scored 30 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter, and gained 367 total yards. That's nothing to scoff at, even if it was against the Raiders' defense.
Jaguars offense found a rhythm
1. Travis Etienne Jr.
Travis Etienne Jr. was by far the best player on the field for the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9. He may not have found paydirt, but he shouldered a huge load, garnering 115 yards on 25 touches. Head Coach Liam Coen came out of the bye determined to reestablish his ground game, and ETN rewarded him for his trust.
Twice, Etienne Jr. was tackled at the 1-yard line, and a different Jaguars player ended up scoring instead. He could have easily had over 27 fantasy points this week if he had just gotten two more yards. He should be a weekly starter moving forward until he proves otherwise again.
2. Trevor Lawrence
Trevor Lawrence has sneakily become a top-10 fantasy quarterback in the past month. In his last four games, he's averaged 21.55 points, which would be good for sixth at his position across the entire season. Like in the Monday Night Football upset over the Kansas City Chiefs, Lawrence and his head coach put his legs to work versus the Raiders.
He had nine carries for just 24 yards today, but nearly half of them were sneaks. He had two designed runs go for touchdowns, including a quarterback draw for seven yards. With the Jaguars taking full advantage of his mobility, he has the potential to finish within the top-10 scorers at QB.
3. Dyami Brown
With Travis Hunter Jr. out for at least four weeks, there was a question over who could emerge as a consistent weapon for the Jaguars' passing game in his stead. Would it be Brian Thomas Jr. finally stepping up, Dyami Brown earning his contract, or Parker Washington continuing his run as one of the most underrated players in the league?
Early on, it looked like it would be Brown. He logged two catches on four targets and a carry for 30 total yards in the first half. Unfortunately, his production fell off after that, and he exited the game ahead of overtime due to a possible concussion on a kickoff. If he doesn't have to miss any time, it seems like he'll get the volume necessary to be a low-end FLEX option while Hunter Jr. is out.
