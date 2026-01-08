State of NFL Coaching Cycle Makes Jaguars' Hire of Liam Coen Even Better

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- In just a few days, Liam Coen will become the fifth head coach in franchise history to lead the Jacksonville Jaguars into a playoff game.

For the Jaguars, the hiring of Coen has been the chief component to one of the best seasons in franchise history. A star candidate in last year's cycle after the Jaguars dumped Doug Pederson, Coen has quickly gone from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' ascending play-caller to one of the best head coaches in football.

In today's world, coaches can closer to one-and-done than they are to success stories. Owners are quick to pull the trigger, fan-bases demand accountability over patience, and wins are at a premium in every sense of the word.

As a result of the NFL's current head coach landscape, it is clear to see the Jaguars should count their blessings when it comes to the Coen effect.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks on during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NFL Coaching Cycle

After the latest firings in the NFL -- the Baltimore Ravens with John Harbaugh and the Miami Dolphins with Mike McDaniel -- there are now eight head coach openings enter the first week of the playoffs. A quarter of the NFL's 32 franchises are now without leaders. wandering aimlessly into the unknown that is a coaching cycle.

This is where the Jaguars were a here ago, and it could have gone any number of ways. Whether that be Robert Saleh, Patrick Graham, or Ben Johnson, the Jaguars had more names than just Coen to consider last year.

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

But Coen was always at the top of their list. While many perceived Johnson as the clear-cut top coaching candidate, the Jaguars had Coen on the same exact level and didn't hesitate to secure him to be their leader in the post-Pederson era.

The Jaguars went as far as to part ways with general manager Trent Baalke to ensure Coen's arrival, an early sign of his cache with owner Shad Khan and the influence he would wield. Not many general managers are retained for a few weeks after the season, just to be told "thanks, but no thanks" to make sure the right coach is hired, but that is what happened here.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen celebrates on the field after the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have been able to look back fondly on that decision every day since. Coen was a rousing success in his first season, as the 2025 Jaguars joined the 2025 Patriots and 1999 Colts as the only teams in NFL history to win 13-plus games one season after losing 13 plus games. Jacksonville’s 13 wins are the most by an AFC South team since 2009 (Indianapolis Colts, 14).

While teams like the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns are once again making Hail Mary attempts at finding the next big thing at head coach, it sure looks like the Jaguars already did it last year. With a dried up coaching pool and more jobs opening each day, the Jaguars truly landed in the best spot possible.

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.