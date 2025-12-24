This Colts Star Will Be Coming for Revenge Against Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars got an incredible upset over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 14, one that kick-started their ascension into Super Bowl contenders. They were able to extend their home streak versus Indy, which dates back to 2014, with a commanding 36-19 win to take sole possession of the lead in the AFC South. Since that game, these teams have dramatically trended in opposite directions.



The Jags have won their last six, while the Colts have dropped their previous five to fall out of the current AFC playoff picture. Indianapolis will have to win out just to give itself a chance of catching the Houston Texans, and they'll need some help from the Los Angeles Chargers this week.



Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) carries the ball as Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Jonathan Taylor will be out for revenge



When the Indianapolis Colts lost Daniel Jones to a ruptured Achilles, there was hope that they could be fine due to the incredible offensive infrastructure they had in place to support their quarterback. However, backup Anthony Richardson was also on IR with a fractured orbital bone, and the team wasn't confident that third-stringer Riley Leonard could keep them alive in the playoff race. So, they called 44-year-old Philip Rivers out of retirement.



So far, the Colts are 0-2 with Rivers under center. If they're to have any hope of upsetting the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17 and beating the Houston Texans to sneak into the postseason, the Colts will need Jonathan Taylor to return to the MVP form he was at earlier this season. In the first leg of the season series, the Jags held JT to just 3.5 yards per carry. Head Coach Liam Coen knows that his team faces a tall task to limit him again, though:



Jonathan Taylor vs. Jaguars in his career:



— 7 Games

— 149 Touches

— 872 Total Yards

— 124.6 Yards/Game

— 4 Touchdowns



Could be a big day for him in the rain on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/G94JrYJ5ba — Colts Muse (@ColtsMusee) December 6, 2025

"Yeah, I think anytime you're playing against him, everybody better be doing their job. Everybody better have great gap integrity. This isn't a guy you freelance with, and you delve in your artistic interpretation of what everybody should be doing. This is everybody do your job and do your job to the best of your physical ability, because he can make you look bad in a hurry."



"I think he's done a tremendous job, obviously, the whole year. Everybody knows that about him. But all it takes is one guy not executing for him to make you pay, and, to your point, you watch him in their stadium, if he gets out, he can fly. So he is as much of a challenge in the run game as anybody we'll play the entire year."

