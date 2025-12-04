Jaguars' Offense Must Be Aware of This Aspect of Colts' Defense

The Jacksonville Jaguars' offense is heating up. This unit was expected to grow significantly with the arrival of Head Coach Liam Coen, but it's come along a lot slower than many thought it would. However, they've started to find a rhythm recently that could lead them to reach their full potential with Coen at the helm.



The Jaguars are riding a three-game winning streak going into Week 14. In that span, they've averaged 29 points and over 329 yards per game. Those marks would rank fifth and 18th in the NFL this season, respectively.

Jacksonville was able to dominate a solid defense in the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11, but it got to take advantage of two middling units against the Arizona Cardinals and the Tennessee Titans. This offense will face a much stiffer test in a crucial divisional battle with the Indianapolis Colts for AFC South supremacy.



Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) passes the ball during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Indianapolis Colts 37-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jaguars must be prepared for the blitz



A big reason why the Jacksonville Jaguars have been thriving on the offensive side of the ball recently is that the protection around quarterback Trevor Lawrence has held up much better during their win streak. In their last three games, they've only given up six total sacks. This season, T-Law has taken an average of just 1.5 sacks. In their losses, that number shoots up to five per game.



The Indianapolis Colts' defense isn't the strength of their team. With both Sauce Gardner and DeForest Buckner likely out for Sunday, the Jaguars get the chance to play an already middle-of-the-pack unit now down arguably their two best players.

However, Jacksonville still needs to be on its toes, especially along the offensive line. Head Coach Liam Coen highlighted Colts' Defensive Coordinator Lou Anarumo and his ability to generate pressure:



"Lou's been doing this at a high level for a while and got a lot of respect for him, not only as a coach, but as a person. And he definitely is game-plan specific within some of the roles and responsibilities he has his players in.

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen smiles to the crowd as he walks of the field against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

And not quite obviously Arizona in terms of the structure, but in terms of some of the frustrations and things that it can cause you from a game-planning standpoint can be similar in a lot of ways where, like you said, they'll rush four, they'll rush five, they'll rush six, they'll rush seven, and you don't quite always know when it's going to happen."



"It's why they've been pretty good. So something that we have to be patient with throughout the week in terms of the plan and then going out on Sunday and hey, look, we may not always be perfect here guys, but let's just make sure we're communicated from a protection standpoint and hey, understand where your quick element throws are in case maybe we do miss something that we have to get the ball out and be able to kind of live and play another day."