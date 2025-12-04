Why the Jaguars Are Poised to Take Control of the AFC South

No one thought the Jacksonville Jaguars would be where they are at this point in the 2025 NFL season. There was a bit of buzz in Duval after the team hired Head Coach Liam Coen and made aggressive moves this past offseason, but they were expected to take a bit of a gap year. After all, it takes time to overhaul a system, especially with a roster coming off a 4-13 campaign.



Even the most starry-eyed optimist was hoping that the Jags would be dark-horse playoff contenders at best. Instead, 13 weeks into the season, they're firmly entrenched in the playoff picture. They've completely closed the gap between them and the Indianapolis Colts to take the top spot in the AFC South, currently holding the "common opponents" tiebreaker over Indy.

However, they could lose the division crown just as quickly as they grabbed it, as they host the Colts for a crucial rivalry match in Week 14.



Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) evades tackle by Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Can the Jaguars extend their lead?



The Jacksonville Jaguars are hosting one of the most important games of the NFL slate in Week 14. It's been a long time since this franchise could say that. This upcoming head-to-head bout with the Indianapolis Colts won't just have lasting ramifications on the AFC South, but it could deeply impact the overall playoff picture in the conference.



Whoever loses this one won't just see a drop in their chances to claim the division, but they'll also be in danger of losing out on a Wild Card spot. The AFC field is crowded right now, with 10 different teams holding at least a puncher's chance at a postseason bid. Neither the Jaguars nor the Colts will want to be in the fray for the seventh seed.



Only 2 previous Jaguars home regular-season games in Dec/Jan featured both teams with winning% of .667+



• 12/11/05: 12-0 Colts vs 9-3 Jags - L, 18-26

• 12/10/17: 8-4 Seahawks vs 8-4 Jags - W, 30-24



This Sunday is one of the most important games in Jags history. pic.twitter.com/4KyWifmpcW — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) December 3, 2025

Jacksonville comes into this game riding a three-game win streak, while Indy is trying to bounce back from a 1-3 stretch in their last four. Both teams are battered from the long season. Sauce Gardner, DeForest Buckner, Walker Little, Travon Walker, and Andrew Wingard are just some of the starters expected to be out for this matchup. As the more established team this year, the Colts are slightly favored, laying 1.5 points on the road. FanDuel has the Jaguars at +108 on the moneyline and expects quite a bit of offensive firepower in this one, setting the over/under at 48.5 points.

