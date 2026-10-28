Jaguars-Colts Wednesday Injury Report: It Is Time to Unleash Jalen Huskey

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- There should be one clear reaction to the Jacksonville Jaguars' first injury report of Week 8: it is time for Jalen Huskey.

Huskey, the No. 100 pick in April's NFL Draft, has yet to log a snap on defense and has only been active for one game. But the Jaguars should use this week to push Huskey toward some real playing time considering starting safety Antonio Johnson missed Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury.

Wednesday's Injury Report

Johnson was the only Jaguar who did not practice Wednesday, which is not a great sign coming off a bye week. Johnson injured his ankle in the Week 6 loss to the Houston Texans in London, and the Jaguars very well may be without their best safety once they kick off against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8.

With second-year safety Caleb Ransaw on injured reserve and not looking close to returning anytime soon, the Jaguars' options at safety while Johnson recovers are starting safety Eric Murray, backup safety Kaevon Merriweather, second-year special teamer Rayuan Lane, or Huskey. The Jaguars leaned toward Merriweather getting playing time over Huskey at previous points, but it is time for the Jaguars to unleash their rookie.

Merriweather has played 45 NFL games and has been in the NFL since 2023, so naturally he has more experience than Huskey does just a few months into his NFL career. But the Jaguars need to see what they have in their young safety, especially as injuries continue to hit the safety room. Even if the Jaguars start Merriweather over Huskey, they should deploy their third-round defensive back as their No. 3 safety.

Simply put, Jacksonville has a young, athletic and talented safety who has been waiting in the wings, and it is time to see what he has. That is not to say Huskey would be the solution to the Jaguars' issues with explosive passes allowed, but he would give the Jaguars a dynamic at the safety position that Lane and Merriweather likely would not.

Johnson not playing on Sunday would be a significant blow for the Jaguars' defense considering the impact he has made this season, both in coverage and as a blitzer against the run and rushing the passer. But the Jaguars drafted Huskey for situations like this, and it is time to let him play.

With that said, there was some good news for the Jaguars on the injury front. Cornerback Montaric Brown was a full participant after missing time with a hamstring injury that has sidelined him for all but six snaps in the Jaguars' last three games.

Brown was struggling at times before his injury, but a healthy Brown would help change the math in the cornerback room and potentially allow the Jaguars to play Jarrian Jones in the slot more than he has played since Brown started missing practice and game reps due to injury.

"Buster's not only a pro’s pro, consistent, communication and can make plays on the football. He stabilizes things and also is a really good tackler in space," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Wednesday.

"Anytime we can be at full strength, it's a benefit to our defense. It allows those four specific DBs to be able to stay fresh, stay healthy, rotate in spots and play in different areas of the field in which we feel as though they're a strength for us and situationally as well. Anytime you go down at corner, which a lot of teams do, right, it just gets thin quick.”

Limited in practice for the Jaguars were four players: linebacker Jalani Tavai (hamstring), wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (hamstring), long snapper Ross Matiscik (shoulder), and defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro.