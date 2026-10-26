The Colts Have Already Given the Jaguars the Perfect Week 8 Blueprint

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a big game coming up in Week 8, and they may have been given some early help in the form of the Minnesota Vikings.

The Jaguars are set to host their AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 as Jacksonville comes off their bye week, and they will be getting a Colts team that is fresh off a 16-10 loss to the Vikings. But beyond the fact the Jaguars are getting a slumping Colts team at the right time, the Jaguars also got a boost from the Vikings via a blueprint for disrupting the Colts, Shane Steichen, and Daniel Jones.

The Blueprint

No team in football is blitzing more than the Vikings, who are led by defensive guru Brian Flores. Flores is going to send the house every single week, and he made sure to really turn up the pressure against the Colts and Jones. The plan clearly worked, with Jones going 11-of-18 for 101 yards and an interception against the blitz: giving him a passer rating of 53.2 and just 5.6 yards per attempt. Jones was one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL this week against the blitz by most metrics, numbers that track with season-long averages.

The Vikings defense blitzed on 85.2% of Daniel Jones' dropbacks, the highest blitz rate by a defense in a game in the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016).



Minnesota generated pressure on 60.9% of those blitzes, with all four its sacks coming when blitzing.#INDvsMIN | #Skol — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 25, 2026

This season, Jones ranks No. 21 out of 33 qualifying quarterbacks in EPA/Dropback against the blitz, No. 26 in passer rating, No. 33 in sacks, No. 27 in pressure rate, and No. 29 in air yards per attempt. In short, he gets sacked a ton against the blitz and, when he does throw it, he isn't exactly pushing the ball downfield. Jones is not accurate enough or a quick enough processor to consistently win as a quick-game passer, and Flores was able to get after this flaw on Sunday.

Simply put, the blueprint has been out on Jones for some time. But the performance he put together against the Vikings, combined with the fact that the Colts have the NFL's slowest receiver room with Alec Pierce injured, makes it clear that to secure a win on Sunday, Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile should take a page out of his former bosses' playbook.

via NextGenStats | via NextGenStats

Campanile has worked for a number of top defensive minds, including Flores, Vic Fangio, and Jeff Hafley. While there is no coach quite like Flores, he has certainly made an impact on how Campanile sees the game and structures his defense, which means it might not be overly difficult for Campanile to attempt to replicate some of the things the Vikings did against the Colts.

“I think a lot of people had a huge influence on me. I'd say recently, obviously working with Jeff Hafley, I thought we had a very similar belief system and style. We see things very similarly and then Vic Fangio is probably a guy who—he had a tremendous impact on me, just in seeing certain things in the game and how you call the game," Campanile said last year. "And even in terms of how you practice things, so he's been somebody that has been a great resource for me, was a huge help to me. And he definitely had a big effect on me as well. Jeff's one of those guys and Flo [Vikings Defensive Coordinator Brian Flores] too. Coach Flores had a huge impact on me. And you can probably see a lot of the things that we do, they may show up for some of those teams as well.”

There are different factors to work in, of course. The Jaguars have an elite shutdown cornerback in Travis Hunter who can impact the math when it comes to blitzing and the defensive approach. The Jaguars have also not blitzed anywhere near as much as the Vikings, with Minnesota blitzing on 68.9% of passing plays (No. 1 in the NFL) compared to 30.5% from the Jaguars (No. 14). The highest rate of blitzing the Jaguars have done in a game this season was 45.2% against the Denver Broncos in Week 2, which would still fall below the Vikings' lowest blitz rate of the season (54.35).

But the blueprint is there, and the Jaguars can spin things in their own way to get home. Against the Colts a year ago, the Jaguars blitzed Jones twice on seven drop backs in his limited time on the field. Expect that number to go up after the success that Flores and the Vikings had, because it is clear that Jones and the Colts' offense as a whole simply can not handle it.