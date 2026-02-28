Jaguars NFL Combine Updates: Why this Week Has Still Provided Insight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars don't have their brass of coaching staff in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine, but it has still been an important week.

For the Jaguars , the combine is still clearly a key part of the draft process. And because of that, this has still been a busy week for Jacksonville as they have gotten eyes on some of the draft's top prospects at several positions.

Jacksonville of course did not have general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen at the combine or attend the event this year, that does not mean the Jaguars have not had quite a few staff members at Lucas Oil Stadium. As a result, the Jaguars have been able to hold formal interviews with a few interesting players.

Teams are allocated more than 40 formal interviews at the combine, and of course not all 40 will be reported or made public. In the group of reported interviews so far, though, the Jaguars have been seen taking looks at a few interesting spots such as running back and tight end.

The Jaguars have a key need at running back approaching with Travis Etienne likely set to test free agency. With free agency just nine days away, the Jaguars are inching closer and closer to a reality where they have to help replace their No. 1 running back. As a result, the Jaguars have held formal interviews thus far with Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman and Texas A&M running back Le'Veon Moss.

Each player has broken tackles at a high clip and has shown some ability as pass-catchers, which are two traits the Jaguars seem to highly value at the running back position. While formal interviews are not worth looking too far deeply, it does mean we can potentially put Coleman and Moss on our radars.

With the Jaguars' staff members in Indianapolis, another key part of the combine could be the medical checks each team is able to perform. There are several high-profile prospects in this year's class who have dealt with injuries in the past, and the Jaguars have not seemed to shy away from players with injury questions over the past year.

The combine is an important event, and the Jaguars and the rest of the NFL are still able to get value from it despite the decreasing number of athletes who test. This week has shown us that much, at least.

