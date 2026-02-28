Three Running Backs Jaguars Should Watch For Combine Testing

The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading into the Saturday combine workouts with a need at running back. Travis Etienne is expected to hit the free agent market in just over 10 days when the legal tampering period begins to initiate the start of free agency. That means the Jaguars are likely to look for a new starter or depth at the position this offseason.

For Day Three of the NFL Scouting Combine workouts, the Jaguars will have a keen eye on the running back position. This is not the strongest group, with Jeremyiah Love sitting at the top and then a mess for the No. 2 tailback in the draft behind him. As the Jaguars are prepared to set their eyes on this group, let's look at three running backs to watch for Saturday's workouts who could replace Etienne.

Kaytron Allen, Penn State Nittany Lions

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National running back Kaytron Allen (11) of Penn State runs the ball during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

It felt like Allen and his teammate, Nicholas Singleton, were taking a risk of returning to college for their senior seasons after a wildly productive 2024 season from both tailbacks. As Penn State faltered this past season, so did these two tailbacks. Allen is a player who can provide some great physicality, balance, and power in the run game and is quick in short spaces.

The biggest thing the league wants to see from Allen, from my point of view, is how fast Allen is. The speed never flashed on tape, and I thought he lacked a third gear to run away from defenders. Saturday will be a interesting proving ground during the 40-yard dash, vertical and broad jumps to demenstrate his explosiveness or lack thereof.

Nicholas Singleton, Penn State Nittany Lions

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National running back Nick Singleton (10) of Penn State practices during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Singleton might be the one running back in this year's class with the most to prove. This is a supremely talented player who has not been able to consistently showcase it or sustain that level of play for the Nittany Lions. There was once a time I can remember when some believed he could be one of the best running back prospects in recent years as a freshman.

The talent is there; now he has to go out and prove it at the combine. Singleton should be on the Jaguars' radar, and if he tests as well as his tape suggests pre-2025, he could be one of the hidden gems of this draft class.

Jonah Coleman, Washington Huskies

Oct 4, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman (1) carries the ball against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Coleman is an exciting player to watch when you flip on the tape. He is incredibly elusive in the open field with great lateral movements at the line of scrimmage to parse through gaps and attack with burst. The biggest wonder for Coleman, like Allen, is his long speed.

The Huskies' standout and all-conference running back, but he must showcase his missing third gear at the combine, assuming he decides to test on Saturday. A good display puts him at play for No. 56 overall.

