3 Standout CBs From Combine for Jaguars to Keep Eyes On

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The NFL Scouting Combine, in a lot of ways, is a dying event. Fewer and fewer athletes are testing in an already uncontrolled environment that isn't anything like what happens on the football field.

With that in mind, there was still enough testing done at this week's event for the Jaguars and James Gladstone's staff to be able to find some standouts. Throughout the week, we will look at some of those standouts at positions of need. Next up: cornerback.

San Diego State CB Chris Johnson

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; San Diego State defensive back Chris Johnson (DB17) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of the best athletes on the field when the cornerbacks took the field this week was San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson. Johnson simply looked smooth in everything he did, which is no surprise considering what the athletic and versatile cornerback has been able to put on tape in his career.

Johnson ran the third-best 40 with a 4.40 and also tied for the third-best 10-yard split with a 1.54 time. His jumps were not perhaps as impressive, but he fits the mold for what the Jaguars are looking for, and he can certainly run.

Missouri CB Toriano Pride Jr.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Missouri defensive back Toriano Pride (DB26) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The fastest 40-yard dash of the cornerback group goes to Missouri cornerback Toriano Pride, who ran a stellar 4.32 with a 1.51 10-yard split that was tied for the best amongst all cornerbacks. Pride had a solid but not stellar performance in the jumps, but it is his speed that makes him seperate from the rest of the pack.

Pride is an undersized cornerback, but all the trends we have seen from the Jaguars over the last year at the cornerback position suggests this is not a big deal. Instead, it makes Pride look more and more like an option for the Jaguars to consider after his 40-yard dash performance. c

Duke CB Chandler Rivers

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke defensive back Chandler Rivers (DB28) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

We have mentioned Duke cornerback Chandler Rivers as an option that makes sense for the Jaguars a few times. Rivers is another cornerback who will likely get dinged by some teams due to his below-average size at the cornerback position. His arm length, which is just a little over 29 inches, probably will also not do him many favors.

With that said, the Jaguars seem to embrace outliers. And even with his size and length limitations, Rivers has plenty of explosiveness and dynamic traits to go with his game. He tied for the third-best 40 and fifth-best 10-yard dash, while also recording a solid number in the broad jump.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.