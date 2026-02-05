Common Trend Seems to Be Emerging for Jaguars in Early Mock Drafts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- There is a long way to go until the 2026 NFL Draft. Just a few days under 80 days, to be exact.

With that in mind, it is always worth it to consider the early trends that stick out in projections such as mock drafts. While few are rooted in sourced information at this time of the year, the post-Senior Bowl mock drafts at least have a sense of direction for value, fit, and need compared to earlier mock drafts.

So far in the 2026 draft process, there does seem to be a theme developing for the Jaguars. And while it could all be coincidental at this point, it is still worth noting each time a pattern like this appears.

Jaguars Draft Pattern

A common selection for the Jaguars in mock drafts thus far has been, above all else, one name: Texas Tech defensive tackle Lee Hunter. With the Jaguars not having a selection until No. 56, they are not included in many mock drafts. But for those that do dive into the second round, the Jaguars have seen Hunter's name pop up quite a few times.

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National Team defensive tackle Lee Hunter (10) of Texas Tech practices during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

"A 6-3, 330-pound cannonball, Hunter is an athletic, disruptive force who moves very well for his size. In addition to being a pass-rush threat, Hunter once made 41 run stops in a season (2023) from his nose tackle spot," The Athletic said in their latest mock.

It seems as if two things have clearly taken place. For one, many have picked up on the Jaguars' biggest need. The Jaguars could reasonably target a number of positions at No. 56, such as in the secondary, linebacker, tight end, or offensive line. But their far biggest need entering the entire 2026 offseason is clear as day, and it is their defensive line.

Texas Tech's Lee Hunter runs to the sideline after making a tackle against BYU during the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The other thing that has taken place has been the valuation of Hunter. The combine could change everything, just like it could for any other prospect, but right now it appears the consensus value for Hunter is right around where the Jaguars' first pick is. There is, of course, the argument of whether Hunter is the right type of defensive tackle the Jaguars should target since he projects more as an athletic nose tackle than as a dominant pass-rusher.

But regardless, Hunter looks like one of the early matches for the Jaguars in the draft process. We will see how often this persists as the offseason goes on.

