Jaguars Strike Gold in 2025 Re-Draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.-- The Jacksonville Jaguars have high hopes for 2026, the natural result of the memorable and accomplished 2025 season they just wrapped up.

From the first day of the Jaguars starting a new regime with the hire of head coach Liam Coen and all the way down to the final moments of the Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills, it was a non-stop whirlwind.

But could it have somehow been even better? In a two-round re-draft of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Jaguars see exactly that scenario play out.

2025 Re-Draft

In a two-round re-draft of last April's seismic NFL Draft, ESPN has the Jaguars leaving as perhaps the biggest winners of the entire event -- and Travis Hunter still plays a massive role.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) yells as his is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Instead of the Jaguars trading up to No. 2 in this scenario, they stick at their original spot of No. 5. In front of them went Cam Ward to the Tennessee Titans, Tyler Shough to the Cleveland Browns, Jaxson Dart to the New York Giants, and Will Campbell to the New England Patriots.

This meant the Jaguars were able to still land Travis Hunter, just like they did in April. Only this time, they didn't have to spent two firsts and a second to do so, giving them considerably better value and, frankly, less pressure on Hunter.

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell stands with Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter after he is selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the number two pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"This is a dream scenario for the Jaguars, who got the player they coveted without having to give up any picks (including a 2026 first-rounder). Hunter's rookie season ended after seven games because of a knee injury, but the Jaguars are still committed to him being a two-way player," ESPN said.

But the good times don't stop there for the Jaguars. Since they did not trade the No. 36 pick as a part of the Hunter trade, they were able to make their second-round pick in this scenario. And in doing so, the Jaguars landed a top talent in Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell, who went to the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 31 pick in reality.

"The Jaguars weren't planning on re-signing Devin Lloyd, and his big season likely hasn't changed that since he'll garner interest in free agency. Plus, the team wants to move on eventually from Foyesade Oluokun. Campbell -- who had 80 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery as a rookie -- could be part of the succession plan at the second level," ES[PN said.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.