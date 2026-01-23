Five Defensive Prospects Jaguars Fans Should Watch Ahead of Senior Bowl

The Panini Senior Bowl kicks off next week with three days of important practices that could help shape the draft stock of many of the top college football players in the country. The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to have plenty of faces in Mobile, Alabama for one of the preimer All-Star games of the pre-draft process.

I have covered the five prospects on offense that Jaguars fans should be keeping a close eye on. Now, it is time to look at the defensive side of the ball, and there will be plenty of terrific talents on this side in an NFL Draft class filled with quality players at the respective positions. With that in mind, let's take a closer look at the five prospects to watch at the Senior Bowl this week.

D'Angelo Ponds, cornerback, Indiana

Indiana CB D’Angelo Ponds is so damn good



No need to mention the size. You can’t put a collar on that DAWG.



pic.twitter.com/0avQPrflmg — Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) January 20, 2026

One of my favorite players in this year's draft, Ponds, may not be for everyone due to his smaller frame, but he plays bigger than his size may suggest. This is a physical, tough, intangibly rich, and high football IQ cornerback who could make an NFL secondary better as an inside-out corner. Next week will be a key step in the process for Ponds, who is attempting to get his name heard much earlier than pundits are suggesting at this stage.

Lee Hunter, nose tackle, Texas Tech

#TexasTech NT Lee Hunter is an enjoyable player to study on tape. Watch his power, awareness, and movement skills at 6-4, 330 pounds. This is only the past two games.



An anchor in the middle. pic.twitter.com/4cE2l1lwlN — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) November 17, 2025

I know of several Jaguars fans and others from around the draft community who are big fans of this Texas Tech mountain of a human. At six-foot-four, 330 pounds, Hunter offers incredible size and awesome strength at the point of attack with the ability to one- or two-gap and penetrate the backfield with consistency. Look for this ability to be on display during scrimmage drills.

Gabe Jacas, edge rusher, Illinois

We are sleeping on Illinois ED Gabe Jacas.



🔸Led the Big Ten with 11 sacks

🔸Ends his Illinois career #2 in program history in career sacks with 27

🔸Solid athlete makes up for it with a hot motor & a sound technical rush moves https://t.co/I6dRrcr71c pic.twitter.com/xQy3JA3kVG — Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) December 14, 2025

Jacas is a player that I've been intrigued by for much of the season as one of the sack leaders of college football this season. His speed-to-power translates well to the next level and offers some nice inside rushes to attack offensive tackles when they overset. Keep an eye on Jacas as a player who could make a name for himself in the middle rounds this offseason.

Zakee Wheatley, safety, Penn State

Zakee Wheatley is the only reason I'm still watching Penn State tape every week. Almost single-handedly giving this defense a pulse pic.twitter.com/jZlrTaGEsp — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) October 21, 2025

If you're looking for a true ball-hawk safety in this draft class, look no further than Wheatley, who offers legitimate range as a single-high defender with adequate ball-tracking ability and the instincts to put himself in a position to make a play on the football. Any team looking for a true takeaway specialist at safety will come to like Wheatley, but he must prove his run game prowess when he triggers down the alleyway and attempts to tackle with proper technique.

Jacob Rodriguez, linebacker, Texas Tech

#TexasTech LB Jacob Rodriguez will be a very interesting topic of conversation this draft season.



Relentless motor, very good in pursuit, and a turnover machine with 7 forced fumbles and 4 interceptions this season. pic.twitter.com/XKztkpg5DT — Andy (@AndyyNFL) December 9, 2025

Arguably the most well-known linebacker in this year's draft class, Rodriguez, is a smaller linebacker who may not be everyone's cup of tea, similar to Ponds and his size concerns. Yet, he makes up for that with great play-making ability and a knack for creating turnovers, forcing 11 takeaways, and has the 'intangibly rich' traits that Jaguars general manager James Gladstone will like. Look for Rodriguez to prove his ability against blockers in the run game.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

