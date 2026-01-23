Five Defensive Prospects Jaguars Fans Should Watch Ahead of Senior Bowl
In this story:
The Panini Senior Bowl kicks off next week with three days of important practices that could help shape the draft stock of many of the top college football players in the country. The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to have plenty of faces in Mobile, Alabama for one of the preimer All-Star games of the pre-draft process.
I have covered the five prospects on offense that Jaguars fans should be keeping a close eye on. Now, it is time to look at the defensive side of the ball, and there will be plenty of terrific talents on this side in an NFL Draft class filled with quality players at the respective positions. With that in mind, let's take a closer look at the five prospects to watch at the Senior Bowl this week.
D'Angelo Ponds, cornerback, Indiana
One of my favorite players in this year's draft, Ponds, may not be for everyone due to his smaller frame, but he plays bigger than his size may suggest. This is a physical, tough, intangibly rich, and high football IQ cornerback who could make an NFL secondary better as an inside-out corner. Next week will be a key step in the process for Ponds, who is attempting to get his name heard much earlier than pundits are suggesting at this stage.
Lee Hunter, nose tackle, Texas Tech
I know of several Jaguars fans and others from around the draft community who are big fans of this Texas Tech mountain of a human. At six-foot-four, 330 pounds, Hunter offers incredible size and awesome strength at the point of attack with the ability to one- or two-gap and penetrate the backfield with consistency. Look for this ability to be on display during scrimmage drills.
Gabe Jacas, edge rusher, Illinois
Jacas is a player that I've been intrigued by for much of the season as one of the sack leaders of college football this season. His speed-to-power translates well to the next level and offers some nice inside rushes to attack offensive tackles when they overset. Keep an eye on Jacas as a player who could make a name for himself in the middle rounds this offseason.
Zakee Wheatley, safety, Penn State
If you're looking for a true ball-hawk safety in this draft class, look no further than Wheatley, who offers legitimate range as a single-high defender with adequate ball-tracking ability and the instincts to put himself in a position to make a play on the football. Any team looking for a true takeaway specialist at safety will come to like Wheatley, but he must prove his run game prowess when he triggers down the alleyway and attempts to tackle with proper technique.
Jacob Rodriguez, linebacker, Texas Tech
Arguably the most well-known linebacker in this year's draft class, Rodriguez, is a smaller linebacker who may not be everyone's cup of tea, similar to Ponds and his size concerns. Yet, he makes up for that with great play-making ability and a knack for creating turnovers, forcing 11 takeaways, and has the 'intangibly rich' traits that Jaguars general manager James Gladstone will like. Look for Rodriguez to prove his ability against blockers in the run game.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars for the latest content on the franchise during draft season when you sign up for our free newsletter. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow along with us on X (formerly known as Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley, and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft