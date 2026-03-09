Jaguars Free Agency Rumors: Separating Reality From Fiction

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Free agency is in full swing for the Jacksonville Jaguars and the rest of the NFL.

With Day 1 of free agency drawing to a close, it is time to sort out what is real for the Jaguars and general manager James Gladstone, and what is closer to fiction.

Rumor: Devin Lloyd is looking elsewhere

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) enters the stadium before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla.

The saga of Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd has been long documented at this point. The former first-round pick has long looked like he was set to join Travis Etienne, delivering a career season in his contract year and then cashing in elsewhere. Etienne agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints relatively early in the free agency process, while Lloyd has yet to officially ink a new deal at the time of this writing. Where could he go when he does land a new deal, though?

By the looks of it, there are several teams in need of big defensive upgrades that are still pursuing Lloyd. And now that Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean have signed new deals, we should not have to wait much longer to find out what is next for Lloyd.

Jeremy Fowler just confirmed it’s Panthers, Saints and Bengals competing for Lloyd — Ant (@anthony_c3) March 9, 2026

Rumor: Jaguars are in RB market

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA: Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone looks on from the sideline against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium.

There is not a ton to go on when it comes to this rumor at this point in the free agency process, though ESPN's Peter Schrager mentioned the Jaguars as a team to watch for veteran running back J.K. Dobbins before he agreed to new terms with the Denver Broncos.

Peter Schrager just named the Jaguars as a team to watch for JK Dobbins on the Pat McAfee Show. — Nash Henry (@NashJagsNats22) March 9, 2026

With that in mind, it certainly would make sense for the Jaguars to be looking for a veteran to add to the running back room. The Jaguars are losing a lot of production with Etienne off to the Saints, and they likely want some experience to join Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen in the room.

Rumor: Montaric Brown turned down more money elsewhere

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA: Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

If it seems like the Jaguars got great value on Montaric Brown's contract, it is because they did. Brown did not sign a big deal by any means considering where the middle class of the cornerback market is right now, and it certainly would have made sense for Brown to earn a bigger bag elsewhere. Luckily for the Jaguars, it never came down to that and they were able to sign their starting cornerback before he ever even spent a second as a free agent. This was an easy deal to make.