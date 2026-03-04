3 Observations on Jaguars Re-Signing Quintin Morris

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have brought back another key depth piece from the 2025 season.

According to insider Jordan Schultz, the Jaguars are bringing back veteran tight end Quintin Morris on a one-year deal. After starting the year on the practice squad, Morris earned his way to a new deal and an expanded role.

Sources: The #Jaguars are re-signing TE Quintin Morris to a 1-year deal worth up to $3M.



Morris is an ascending player who appeared in 14 games last season. Jacksonville values him for his blocking and special teams ability, while he has also shown the capacity to contribute in… pic.twitter.com/HCyGO06dsk — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 4, 2026

So, what do we make of the Morris move? We break it down below.

Morris earned this

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Quintin Morris (80) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said last season that Quintin Morris was, essentially, the quintessential Jaguar. He started the year on the practice squad after he didn't make the 53-man roster out of camp, but then he quickly earned a role on special teams thanks to his performance in practice. And then when the Jaguars needed him to step up on offense after Brenton Strange got hurt, he did that, too.

Morris displayed enough as a pass-catcher and as a blocker last year to be brought back. While the Jaguars still have some things to figure out in the tight end room, Morris clearly has earned his place and role. Morris is a signal to the rest of the locker room and future players, too. If they do their job well, there is a place for them with the Jaguars.

Tight end is still a need

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone looks on from the sideline against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Morris is a solid backup tight end and the Jaguars have one of the better overall tight ends in the NFL in Brenton Strange, but the Jaguars still need to add to tight end. Morris has hi place in the pecking order and obviously brings a number of things to the table, but the Jaguars can add another dynamic tight end to the room to help the offense get to a new level.

If the Jaguars want to follow in the recent trend of offenses leaning on 13 personnel like the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks did last year, then they need to improve the tight end room beyond Strange. The retainment of Morris doesn't change that.

Jaguars continue clear trend

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Quintin Morris (80), center, is congratulated by guard Ezra Cleveland (76), center left, and other teammates, after scoreing touchdown during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The signing of Morris always made sense when you consider what the Jaguars have done in recent weeks. The Jaguars have kept other backup pieces like Matt Dickerson, DeeJay Dallas, Keith Taylor, and Christian Braswell, and Morris fits that bill. The Jaguars have seemingly made it clear what their free agency strategy could be moving forward.

The players the Jaguars absolutely can not let leave, such as Jakobi Meyers and Cole Van Lanen, will be kept long before they could ever become free agents. Then, the Jaguars will retain backup pieces who won't make a big impact on the cap situation.

