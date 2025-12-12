Jaguars' Defense Faces a Unique Challenge Preparing for the Jets

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in a great spot. At 9-4, they're leading the AFC South division and are viewed as practically a lock to make the playoffs this season. Part of that is how impressive they've been this year, but it also helps that they have a favorable schedule down the stretch.

Their next four games are against the 3-10 New York Jets, the Denver Broncos, the Indianapolis Colts — who they just blew out 36-19, quarterbacked by either a 44-year-old Philip Rivers or sixth-round rookie Riley Leonard — and the Tennessee Titans.



Winning two of those matchups should get Jacksonville in. However, they have greater aspirations than just sneaking into the postseason. This team wants to maintain control of the division and possibly even climb to the No. 2 seed in the conference. Regardless, though, the Jaguars have to take care of business against the New York Jets in Week 15.



Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jaguars have to be well prepared this week



The Jacksonville Jaguars are comfortably favored over the New York Jets. Actually, that might not be the case. In fact, the Jaguars are expected to blow out their Week 15 opponents, which is an unfamiliar and uneasy position for this team. This fanbase has repeatedly seen the Jags lose the games they're supposed to win.



But they're hoping that this season will be different under a brand new regime. Head Coach Liam Coen and the rest of the staff have already shown several meaningful distinctions from previous leadership groups of this franchise. The Jaguars have blown some very winnable games this season, but they've also rebounded in a big way. It seems like this team has learned not to take any matchup too lightly, including the Jets. Anthony Campanile spoke on the dedicated preparation it takes to be ready for three different quarterbacks — Tyrod Taylor, Justin Fields, and Brady Cook:



"there were some things he did in the pass game that was very encouraging"



OC Tanner Engstrand on Brady Cook pic.twitter.com/DwU0dBqtTf — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 11, 2025

"You just sleep less, pretty much (laugh). But no, there's three different guys who, when you watch them, have all done a good job. Coached against Fields and Taylor before, so both of those guys are really elusive in there, and they've both done a really good job. Having coached against them in games past, they made it hard on us, so I got a ton of respect for those guys. I thought they did a good job rallying in the game the other day against Miami and did a bunch of good things also with the young guy."

To see how the Jaguars contain the Jets' rotation of quarterbacks, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.