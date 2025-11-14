Jaguars Defense Facing Great Challenge in Week 11 Matchup
The Jacksonville Jaguars' defense has been called into question lately. This unit has raised some severe red flags in the second half of their campaign so far. What was thought to be a strength for this team during their 4-1 run to start the season has suddenly become a glaring issue.
In their last three games, the Jaguars have allowed over 33 points and 312.6 yards per outing. In their last quarter, Jacksonville's defense gave up three touchdowns to Davis Mills and the Houston Texans, allowing them to erase a 19-point lead to even the season series.
They've had some severely impactful injuries, including their secondary getting decimated, with Travis Hunter Jr., Jourdan Lewis, and Eric Murray all missing last week's clash with Houston. However, the most alarming part has been their failure to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
Jaguars have to get home on Justin Herbert
The Jacksonville Jaguars were supposed to have a huge advantage in last week's loss to the Houston Texans. Not only were they gifted a matchup with backup Davis Mills, starting in place of concussed quarterback C.J. Stroud, but they were also going against one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL. On top of that, the Texans had some critical absences up front, too.
Still, despite going against a depleted version of an already-porous O-line, the Jaguars only managed two sacks for 10 yards on Mills, who's not exactly known as a dual-threat quarterback. They couldn't get any meaningful pressure on him, as he was devastatingly comfortable in the backfield throughout Houston's 26-0 run in the fourth quarter, capped off by his scramble for the ultimate game-winning touchdown.
Jacksonville's pass rush has a chance to bounce back against another league-bottom offensive line in Week 11, matched up with the Los Angeles Chargers. LA already brought a questionable unit into the season, and it's since been obliterated by injuries. However, Justin Herbert has aptly managed to overcome the constant pressure he's faced on a weekly basis, en route to a 7-3 record. Jaguars Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile spoke on the unique challenge the Chargers quarterback presents:
"Yeah, you’ve got to have a great rush plan against guys like that. It's similar to like when you're playing against Pat Mahomes, guys like that who are really elusive in the pocket. You have to have a good rush plan and not be behind the quarterback and giving them B-gap step-ups, that whole deal. And you’ve got to do a good job in the interior as well, that's not just the edge. And really trying to make sure that everybody's square in front of the QB, and you're running stuff that gets guys an opportunity to pressure the passer, and all the while keeping him in the pocket. You’ve got to be on point with a guy like this because he is, as you said, he is legit, and he has done a great job with his feet the whole year."
