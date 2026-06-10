Early Signs Point to Expanded Role for Jaguars Rookie WR CJ Williams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- With a wide receiver room as deep as the one the Jacksonville Jaguars have, it is not exactly easy for rookies to make an impression.

That hasn't been an issue for Jaguars rookie receiver CJ Williams, though. The sixth-round pick has been one of the standouts of the Jaguars' offseason program, and it is becoming more and more likely that he will demand a larger role in Liam Coen's offense than previously anticipated.

Williams' Role

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver CJ Williams (18) hydrates during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Williams has consistently stood out during the Jaguars' entire offseason program , even dating back to rookie minicamp. Drafted without much fanfare, Williams has seemingly defied every external expectation people had for him, while still meeting the Jaguars' standard at the receiver position.

As a result, Williams has seen the ball thrown his way time and time again this offseason. No matter which quarterback he is working with, he has proven to be a reliable target on the outside or in the middle of the field. It has not taken long for head coach Liam Coen to take notice, either.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver CJ Williams (18) looks on during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"CJ Williams is just, I think he leads the team in receptions right now," Coen said after Tuesday's first minicamp practice.

"Now he's getting a lot of reps mixing in with a couple different groups, but you talk about what's the job for a receiver is to get open and catch the ball and he just kind of does that. It's not necessarily flashy or some big splash move or play. I think the quarterbacks trust him. He's smart, knows his job."

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen is interviewed during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Williams, one of two receivers the Jaguars drafted in the sixth-round, earned All-ACC Honorable Mention honors and team offensive MVP in his lone season at Stanford after producing 59 receptions for 749 yards and six touchdowns. He also became the first Stanford Cardinal in over 20 seasons to have over 100 receiving yards in three consecutive games.

He flashed the talent in college that got the Jaguars excited enough to spend a draft pick on him. That same talent has now shown up time and time again in the offseason program, leading to the question of what he would look like with Trevor Lawrence throwing him the ball instead one of the backup quarterbacks.

When Williams was drafted, it felt like a red-shirt pick. Let him play special teams and stick on the roster and then come back and see in 2027 -- a scenario that happens often in the NFL. But Williams has already proven to be too talented to be that kind of rookie. Even on one of the AFC's deepest wide receiver units, Williams has earned a chance to hit the field.

Williams will likely get a ton of reps this preseason to prove as much. If he performs like he has over the last few weeks once the pads come on and things become a bit more real, then it will be hard for the Jaguars to just let him sit and watch all season long -- even with the strength they have at the receiver position.