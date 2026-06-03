Progress Report on All 10 Jaguars' Draft Picks Through First OTAs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have now officially been back on the practice field for two weeks and for a handful of OTA practices, which means we have more reps to work with to evaluate their rookie class.

The Jaguars selected 10 rookies in April's NFL Draft, each of whom will be expected to contribute in some capacity. Now that we have seen those rookies share the Miller Electric Center practice field with the veterans multiple times, we have enough of a sample size to deliver a progress report on every pick.

So, how has the Jaguars' 2026 draft class looked in OTAs so far ? We break it down below.

TE Nate Boerkircher

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) catches a pass during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Second-round pick Nate Boerkircher did not get much work in Monday's practice and did not take part in drills, though he was on the field. This gave the other backup tight ends more chances for reps, but count this as a missed practice for the No. 56 pick . When he does return to practice, it is hard to imagine he will have to press too hard for snaps considering the tight end room was clearly missing something without him in it.

DL Albert Regis

Nov 23, 2024; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Albert Regis (17) reacts after making a tackle against the Auburn Tigers in the third quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

Much like several other positions on this list, it is near-impossible to evaluate the job defensive tackles do in OTAs. That means we will have to wait until training camp to really see what third-round defensive tackle Albert Regis can do. With that in mind, Regis is clearly someone the coaching staff loves. He worked with Anthony Campanile in a few drills on Monday that clearly left the defensive coordinator happy, and his intangibles could easily make him a mainstay as long as he delivers when it counts.

OL Emmanuel Pregnon

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (75) warms up during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is already a moot point when it comes to evaluating offensive linemen in OTAs. But a powerful and physical offensive lineman like Emmanuel Pregnon is especially tough to really judge in these settings, because his best will clearly come when the pads come on. With that in mind, Pregnon has shown smooth footwork in individual drills and his overall movement ability has seemingly gone a bit underrated compared to what he has shown so far.

DB Jalen Huskey

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Jalen Huskey (22) looks on during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jalen Huskey nearly had his first interception as a Jaguar near the end of practice, though he did breakup the pass and prevented an explosive downfield play by the offense. He showed some legit speed and range on the play, which could help him in 2026 and beyond when it comes to making an impact in the safety room. The Jaguars do not exactly have a rangy centerfielder at safety, and Huskey may be the closest thing.

It is hard not to notice just how deep the Jaguars' safety room is at the present moment, so even while Huskey impresses, he still has a tough road ahead of him for snaps. But for the No. 100 pick, it is so far, so good.

DE Wesley Williams

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke defensive lineman Wesley Williams (DL62) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It is hard to evaluate defensive ends in these types of settings, especially one like Wesley Williams whose game centers on aggression and effort. Williams will certainly be a player to watch both on defense and on special teams once pads come on, but for now all we can really evaluate is his athletic ability. And with that in mind, Williams does look to have some burst and explosive ability when going through individual drills. He is a name to tuck away for training camp.

TE Tanner Koziol

Jaguars tightened Tanner Koziol (89) hauls in a pass during the Jaguars’ fourth OTA of the year, Monday June 1, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Boerkircher not taking part in drills, I thought the most impressive backup tight end on Monday was rookie Tanner Koziol. The fifth-round pick will have to fight every step of the process to get snaps in a deep offense, but the flashes he has already shown as a pass-catcher indicate that he will be ready for that kind of fight.

Koziol did not set the field on fire with every rep on Monday, but he did look smooth in space and took the most advantage of his targets compared to some of the other backup tight ends. Koziol certainly stands out due to his unique skill-set as a pass-catcher, and that skill set has helped him make some real progress at the start of OTAs.

WR Josh Cameron

Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron (19) catches punts during the Jaguars’ fourth OTA of the year, Monday June 1, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Josh Cameron, the first of two receivers the Jaguars selected in the sixth round, was back on the field in a limited capacity after missing the first OTA practice of the offseason. He sustained an ankle injury during the draft process that has limited him to this point, though the Jaguars did have him field a few punts in team drills. It is rather easy to slot him into that role on a larger scale once he is cleared and completely active.

WR CJ Williams

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver CJ Williams (18) catches a pass during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If there is one theme that has shown up for the Jaguars' backup offenses through a few OTA practices, it is that the backup quarterbacks love throwing to sixth-round rookie wide receiver CJ Williams. Williams was the most impressive receiver at rookie minicamp, flashed against during last week's OTA opener, and then on Monday once again saw a high volume of targets from the non-Trevor Lawrence quarterbacks.

It remains to be seen exactly what kind of role Williams can play as a rookie, but the fact that he has been able to already earn targets during team drills is telling. Those kind of players tend to stick around for awhile. and he has gotten off to a quicker start than I believe anyone outside of the Miller Electric Center anticipated. He has easily been one of the best backup receivers.

DE Zach Durfee

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Zach Durfee (58) stretches during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has made it clear over the last two seasons that unless you are a weekly-starter who is making plays week in and week out, you will need to find a role on speical teams. That is how undrafted rookies Danny Striggow and B.J. Green made the team last season, and it is very clearly going to be pivotal for Jaguars seventh-round rookie Zach Durfee.

Durfee, who quickness and overall athletic ability shows up in individual drills with the defensive line, put in a strong effort on special teams on Monday. His blend of size, burst, and ability to break down and make plays in space could give him some unique special teams value compared to most rookie defensive ends, and it showed up in this isolated setting.

LB Parker Hughes

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Parker Hughes (53) runs off the field during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars have made it clear that backups on this roster are going to have to earn their spot through special teams first and foremost. Watching Jaguars linebacker Parker Hughes go through special teams drills on Monday, it is hard to imagine he won't be able to check the box. Hughes speed is as legit as his impressive 40-yard dash time suggested it would be, and the quickness should show up in a number of areas.

Hughes will have an uphill climb at linebacker, considering the Jaguars have Foyesade Oluokun and Ventrell Miller, in addition to an improving second-year Jack Kiser. But if he can keep the special teams momentum up when pads come on in July will tell the true difference-making factor when it comes to his role on the team.