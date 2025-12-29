How the Jaguars Earned Another Passing Grade vs. Colts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have earned yet another passing grade.

The Jaguars disposed of the Indianapolis Colts for the second time in a month on Sunday, leaving enemy territory with a 23-17 win that has led them to the doorstep of an AFC South title.

Jaguars Grade

John Breech of CBS Sports gave the Jaguars a 'B' grade after their win over the Colts, which saw the Jaguars dominate in terms of total yards, first downs, efficiency ... but red-zone turnovers let the Colts hang around a good bit longer than anyone expected.

"The Jaguars almost gave this game away, but Jacksonville's defense didn't let that happen. The defense had a dominant fourth quarter that included two interceptions, a forced three-and-out and a fourth-down stop," Breech said. "Jarrian Jones saved the day when he picked off Philip Rivers in the fourth quarter to set up Cam Little's go-ahead field goal."

The Jaguars' defense did fantastic to close out the game, allowing the Colts to score just seven points on their final nine possessions after 10 points in their first two. Other than one drive, The Colts didn't march down the field to score on any given drive.

"Yeah, I think they played pretty well. They had 204 yards total offense. There were 2-of-3 in the red, 4-of 11 on third down. I mean, 0-for-1 on the fourth down there. I think they played pretty solid," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said about the defense after the game. "We just didn't really play as well complementary. Like we would score, then they had a big return, right? And then that sets up a short field, and then they're in a little bit of a bind there.

"So, I just don't think we played great complementary football – as probably as well as we had been. But man, they played stingy. They played tough. To only allow 17 points in a game like that, that's huge. I mean, that was an offense regardless who's playing quarterback, that was railing for a long time. It was like one of the best offenses in the NFL for a long time, and they got some weapons. So, proud of our guys and the coaching staff for doing a nice job defensively.”

As for the Jaguars' offense, it has seen better games. The Jaguars' offense moved the ball with ease and made several big plays in critical moments, but they shot themselves in the foot on multiple occasions in the red-zone. Thanks to the defense, though, it didn't end up mattering.

"Offensively, the Jags were solid, but they were nowhere close to perfect: Not only did they turn the ball over twice, but they struggled during a fourth quarter where they had multiple chances to put the game away," Breech said.

"With their defense playing at such a high level, the Jags (12-4) should have plenty of confidence heading into a Week 18 game against the Titans where they'll be able to clinch the AFC South title with a win."

