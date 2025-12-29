What Jaguars Are Imploring From Fans Before Week 18

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are hosting yet another big game in Week 18.

While the hated Tennessee Titans have long been eliminated from the AFC South race, a Jaguars win in front of their home crowd would clinch their first AFC South title since 2022. And as a result, the Jaguars have a simple ask for their fans.

Jaguars Implore Fans

The Jaguars have hosted some memorable home games in recent years, such as the 2022 finale against the Titans, the Wild Card the next week against the Los Angeles Chargers, and Monday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this season. Now , the Jaguars are asking for the fans to recreate that atmosphere once more as they play for the divisional title.

“We’ve consistently spoken about the importance of meaningful, late-season games, and we have our next test against the Titans on Sunday,” said Tony Boselli, Jaguars Executive Vice President of Football Operations.

“Since this game will impact the AFC South, our playoff positioning, and our ability to host games during the upcoming NFL playoffs, I am confident our fans will 'meet the moment' and make their collective presence felt, as only they can.”

The Jaguars have adopted the mentality of focusing internally and on one week at a time during their stellar winning streak, and it has resulted in one of the best seasons in the entire history of the franchise. The Jaguars' 12 wins to this point are their most since 2005, and the Jaguars certainly have a chance to build on this on Sunday against the Titans.

"We haven't talked about the division, we haven't talked about the conference, we haven't talked about the Super Bowl. We're talking about going 1-0 each week, and this week's no different. And so, trying to keep that focus singular there in terms of next shot, next play, next op," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said.

"That's what this is about. [Executive Vice President of Football Operations] Tony Boselli says it all the time, this is the most important game in the history of the franchise because it's the next one. That's all that really matters. It's the next one.

A win against the Titans will secure the Jaguars a chance to host a home playoff game, whether in the Wild Card round or, if things fall the right way, as the No. 1 seed. But first and foremost, the Jaguars need to take care of business against the Titans.

