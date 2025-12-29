3 Things We Learned From Jaguars' Sweep of Colts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars kept on rolling against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17, completing their sweep of Shane Steichen's squad with a 23-17 win.

So, what lessons did we take away from the Jaguars' win against the Colts ? We break it down below.

Cam Little isn't slowing down

A lot of Jaguars fans were perplexed at Cam Little not getting a Pro Bowl honor, but it was clear that the reason was because of his early-season struggles dinging his overall numbers. Since he faced adversity in the first two months of the season, though, Little has been arguably the best kicker in the entire NFL and a major reason the Jaguars have kept their hot streak going.

Little was once again perfect against the Colts, going 3-for-3 in a tight game and nailing a 50+ yard field goal to ensure the Colts would have to try to drive for a touchdown on the game's final possession. Since the bye week, he is 18-of-18 on field goals and has made all five of his field goals from long-range. Little has been elite fror the Jaguars since the bye week, and there is zero indication this will change anytime soon.

The Jaguars can overcome their own mistakes

Winning on the road in the NFL is tough, especially when it comes to divisional battles. The Jaguars made it quite a bit harder on themselves, though, by committing two red-zone turnovers and failing to convert a late fourth-down in the red-zone. Normally, when a team makes those kinds of mistakes, they don't come out on the other side with a win.

This wasn't the case for the Jaguars in Week 17, though. Despite the mistakes, this game never felt like the Colts were in control. The Jaguars were the better team from the first snap to the last one, and it felt like they were going to win even when the score was 10-0. That is ... not a normal feeling for this franchise. That looks like it is changing, though.

Liam Coen's aggressiveness isn't going away

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Liam Coen caught some flak for going for it on 4th-and-short during a tied ball game in the fourth-quarter, but it was the right call. The way the offense has been playing, Coen should have faith in them to get a yard or two to win a game. Whether a quarterback sneak was the right way to go about it is a different story, but Coen is an aggressive coach and that isn't going to change.

Coen said after the game that he probably should have kicked a field goal in hindsight. I bet if he were given truth serum, he would say he would go for it again 100 times out of 100. It is his DNA as a coach, and it is that DNA that has turned the Jaguars into the winners they are.

