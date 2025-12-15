Jaguars' Etienne Makes Bold Claim About Trevor Lawrence's Surge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne has been through a lot of football with Trevor Lawrence; but even he has not seen what he is seeing from Lawrence lately.

Etienne spoke after the Jaguars' 48-20 win over the New York Jets, delivering a bold take about what he has seen from Lawrence in the process.

Watch Etienne Discuss Below

Lawrence has had a stretch like this for the Jaguars before. In 2022, the second-year passer caught fire at the end of the season and helped guide the Jaguars to their first playoff trip in years. So, does Etienne think Lawrence's current run is similar to what he did in 2022?

"No, not at all. I don't think I've ever seen Trev like this. We won a national championship together and I feel like he's just out there on fire, man," Etienne said.

"He rolled out again and he just kind of stopped and just, Parker's down there somewhere, you know? (Laughter) He launched it and Parker made a great catch. I'm just grateful I'm on his team and the growth that I've seen from him is just unbelievable. It forces everybody else to step up their game as well."

Etienne has been through a lot with Lawrence, whether during their days with the Clemson Tigers or during their five years with the Jaguars together. Etienne has spent most of the last decade alongside Lawrence, though, so he serves as the best point of reference for Lawrence's growth and development.

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) hands the ball off to running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The fact that Etienne believes he has never seen Lawrence play football at this level says it all. Etienne has seen him dominate the college landscape. He has seen him get hot at the right time to take down top NFL teams at different momets throughout his career to this point. But he still has not seen this version of Lawrence.

This version of Lawrence, simply put, has the ability to have the Jaguars in any game. Lawrence is playing like one of the NFL's top passers at the moment, and Etienne is far from surprised at the emergence of his long-time teammate from Clemson.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) hands the ball off to Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

"Just confidence, man. Confidence. I feel like Trevor just continues to grow, continues to get better. Just the confidence, the swagger he's playing with. He's locked in. He's commanding the field. He's commanding the offense. As long as he keeps doing that, the sky's the limit for us," Etienne said.

