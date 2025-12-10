AFC South Round-Up: Jaguars Alone at the Top

When the Indianapolis Colts were 7-1, it seemed impossible that the Jacksonville Jaguars could win the AFC South. At that point, Liam Coen had his team at 5-3 so far in his first season at the helm, a highly encouraging mark for a first-time head coach, but no one really thought that he'd be able to close the gap on Shane Steichen and his historically efficient offense.



Even as the Jaguars started to shorten the distance between them and the backsliding Colts, it seemed like a pipe dream that they'd actually be able to overcome the original uphill climb. However, Indianapolis couldn't handle the gauntlet that Jacksonville went through to begin the season, while Coen and his crew took full advantage of their softened schedule. Suddenly, the Jaguars had tied the Colts at 8-4 and leapfrogged them in the standings via the "common opponents" tiebreaker. Then, in Week 14, they beat Indianapolis outright, 36-19, to take sole possession of the division crown.



Can Jaguars remain at the top?



1. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-4, 3-1 in div.)



Last game: 36-19 win vs. Indianapolis Colts



Next game: vs. New York Jets



The Jacksonville Jaguars didn't just beat the Indianapolis Colts to take the lead in the AFC South, but they routed them resoundingly. This team is starting to look the part of a division champion, and one that can't be taken lightly as a serious playoff threat. The remaining detractors and heathens will point to Daniel Jones' injury as the reason why the Jaguars got this win, but the Colts were already down 14-7 and facing a 3rd-and-23 when he exited the game, with an interception already under his belt.



Jacksonville's in control of its own destiny now. Winning out against a favorable schedule will ensure that the Jaguars hold on to the division and could even give them an outside shot at climbing to the one seed in the AFC. It all starts with the coming bout against the New York Jets.



2. Houston Texans (8-5, 4-1 in div.)



Last game: 20-10 win @ Kansas City Chiefs



Next game: vs. Arizona Cardinals



The Jaguars aren't the only team that has made a miraculous climb in the AFC South standings. The Houston Texans went from 0-3 and seemingly dead in the water to 8-5. Their current five-game win streak has vaulted them to second in the division and given them possession of one of the three Wild Card spots in the conference.



Houston extended its margin for error by besting the Kansas City Chiefs on the road, effectively ending the season for the reigning AFC champion. The Texans have to remain on their toes, but they have a good chance at outpacing the other teams vying for a playoff spot below them in the standings, most of whom are quickly crumbling. Houston has to be thinking about the division still, with a chance to surpass the Jaguars with a "strength of victory" tiebreaker if they can catch them in record.



3. Indianapolis Colts (8-5, 2-2 in div.)



Last game: 36-19 loss @ Jacksonville Jaguars



Next game: @ Seattle Seahawks



There haven't been many 8-5 teams in NFL history more gloomy than the Colts. Indy didn't just lose the AFC South crown against Jacksonville; it also lost starting quarterback Daniel Jones for the year, after he injured his Achilles while trying to play through a fractured fibula in his other leg. Their primary backup Anthony Richardson is still on IR after a freak accident with a resistance band shattered his orbital bone. Then, third-stringer Riley Leonard — who looked pretty decent against the Jaguars, all things considered — sprained his PCL.



At 8-5, a playoff bid is certainly still in the cards for the Colts, but they have a brutal schedule ahead of them and no quarterback to help them navigate these troubled waters. In a truly desperate move, they called former quarterback Philip Rivers out of retirement and signed him to their practice squad. At 44 years old, it would be a truly cinematic finish if he can lead Indy to wins over the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, Jaguars, or Texans to get the Colts into the postseason.



4. Tennessee Titans (2-11, 0-5 in div.)



Last game: 31-29 win @ Cleveland Browns



Next game: @ San Francisco 49ers



Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans got their second win of the season, besting Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland Browns on the road. Unfortunately, that victory moved them ahead of the New York Giants in the standings and behind them in the 2026 NFL Draft order.



Thankfully, the Titans have a bit of a gauntlet ahead of them, starting with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 15. Tennessee has seen enough from Cam Ward to know that they have a potential quarterback in their hands, so it's not absolutely necessary to land the number one pick, but having that asset to trade down for additional talent and draft capital would certainly help accelerate the rebuild around him.

