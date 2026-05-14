Every Jaguars Primetime Game: TV Schedule Plus Key Factors For Each

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to be on primetime a whopping three times in 2026, their most 2023.

The Jaguars earned the right to be in more primetime slots after the season they had a year ago. After having just two primetime games in 2024-2025 combined, the Jaguars are set to be a regular occurrence on national television in year two of the Liam Coen/James Gladstone/Tony Boselli era.

So, with the Jaguars' schedule now official we are going to take a look at all three primetime games the Jaguars are set to play in.

Week 9: @ Baltimore Ravens (Nov. 5, Thursday Night Football)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8), left, greets Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) after the game of a regular season NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-7. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Unio / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Jaguars last played the Ravens in 2023, which was also a primetime affair. The Ravens beat the Jaguars in a 23-7 game that was close for much of the first-half, but the Jaguars saw their season completely unravel after Trevor Lawrence sustained an injury at the end of the game. Lawrence went into concussion protocol but still played the next week -- a game in which he got injured in on a hit out of bounds. This was one of the first signs that the Doug Pederson/Trent Baalke regime was on borrowed time.

It will be fascinating to see how the Jaguars and Ravens matchup three years later. The franchise quarterbacks have remained the same, but that is about it. New coaches lead each sideline, with Liam Coen proving to be one of the NFL's top coaches a year ago and with Jesse Minter entering his rookie year as a head coach in 2026.

It is worth noting that Coen has completely had Minter's number in two games against his defenses in the last two seasons. Coen and the Jaguars were able to thrash Minter's defense last season, and it will be interesting to see what carries over now that his personnel is different this time around. This could be the deciding factor of the game, especially with the two quarterbacks who are set to face off against one another.

Week 14: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Dec. 14, Monday Night Football)

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Travon Walker #44 tangles with Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor #76 during the first quarter of an NFL preseason game Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] Jki 082022 Jags Vs Steelers Cp 60 | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

It is fitting that the Jaguars are set to host the Steelers in their lone home primetime game on the season. The two franchises have a long history with each other, and it can be argued that the Steelers are the Jaguars' top rival as a franchise that is not in the AFC South. Watching a young gun like Trevor Lawrence against the Srteelers' talented defensive front will also be interesting.

But it is ultimately the Aaron Rodgers show. How well the Jaguars are able to negatively impact Rodgers, who will be looking to get the ball out of his hands instantly, will be telling. The Steelers and Rodgers could run the kind of passing game that would put the pressure on Travis Hunter, who will now have to make plays against D.K. Metcalf and Jalen Ramsey in the same game.

With that said, the Jaguars have the quarterback advantage by quite a bit. If it is not Rodgers at quarterback, it would be Will Howard or Drew Allar. That might be the worst quarterback room on the Jaguars' entire schedule.

Week 16: @ Dallas Cowboys (Dec. 27, Sunday Night Football)

Dec 18, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) meets with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) postgame at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

The last time the Jaguars played the Cowboys, they had one of the most electric performances in recent franchise history. A lot has changed since then, but the Cowboys and Jaguars still offer two Pro Bowl-level quarterbacks in Trevor Lawrence and Dak Prescott. Whoever gets the upper hand in this quarterback duel will be the one who gives their team the best chance to win, especially if each offense plays as well as it did a year ago.

The Cowboys had one of the NFL's most explosive offenses last year and Brian Schottenheimer proved to be a perfect fit as their head coach. The fact their defense was so putrid was the only reason they did not win more games, which means this is set to be one of the toughest games the Jaguars play year.

This is also a rare chance for the Jaguars to make an appearance on Sunday Night Football. The Jaguars played on Sunday Night Football against the Ravens in the aforementioned 2023 loss. Before that, the last time the Jaguars were on Sunday Night Football was in ... 2008 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Jaguars will get a stage they almost never get during this matchup, and it will be fascinating to see if they take advantage of it.