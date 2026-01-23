Why Jaguars' 2026 Trip to Ravens Just Got More Interesting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will play quite the road schedule in 2026, taking visits to Dallas, Denver, Chicago, and Baltimore.

Three of those four teams entered these past few weeks with a clear path ahead for the 2026 battle. But for the Baltimore Ravens, who interviewed Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile , their direction has just become official with the hiring of new head coach Jesse Minter.

The Jaguars' matchup with the Ravens and former MVP Lamar Jackson was already set to be a marquee matchup, but the hiring of Minter does add some intrigue to it.

Coen vs. Minter

Minter and Coen have had similar paths, each having stints in the NFL as assistants, then successful runs as coordinators in college before getting those same jobs in the NFL. Coen was offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a season before taking the Jaguars' head coaching job, while Minter will lead Baltimore after two years as the Chargers' defensive coordinator.

Aug 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter watches from the sidelines against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Over the last two years, Minter and Coen have faced off as play-callers twice: once in 2024 and once in 2025. In 2024, Coen and the Buccaneers beat the Chargers 40-16. The Buccaneers had over 500 yards of offense and rushed for over 220 yards, with Baker Mayfield throwing four touchdowns. It was the most points allowed by a Minter defense in his two years in Los Angeles.

Chargers DC Jesse Minter on matching up with Jaguars HC Liam Coen after their matchup in Chargers-Bucs last year: "We didn't play great against them and so it's a game we're certainly excited about." — Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) November 13, 2025

Minter and Coen matched up again in 2025, this time with Coen calling plays for the Jaguars' offense in Week 11. Coen's offense once again had a field day, with the Jaguars blowing them out and scoring 35 points. The Jaguars had 30 first downs and their 35 points were the third-most a Minter defense in Los Angeles ever allowed.

In two games against Minter, Coen's units have scored 75 points. That is quite the advantage in Coen and the Jaguars' favor, and the third meeting of two of the best minds in football should offer another interesting battle.

Aug 7, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter at press conference during training camp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Coen and the Jaguars' offense was fresh off a devastating loss to the Houston Texans the week before their latest triumph of Minter, which makes the performance all the more impressive in hindsight. That dominant win at home actually went on to spark the Jaguars' second-half winning streak, which propelled them to a 13-4 record and an AFC South title.

Of course, each year is different. Each team is dramatically different, especially on a year-to-year basis. We will see if Minter has any better luck against Coen this time around, but it is clear as of today this is a matchup the Jaguars should look forward to.

Jun 16, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter watches during organized team activities at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

