Predicting the Jaguars 2026 Schedule: A Week-by-Week Breakdown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will know their regular-season schedule fate in two days, so we are going to take a swing at projecting exactly what it might look like.

It is worth noting that things have been relatively quiet for the Jaguars on the leaks and rumors front. There are not many matchups that seem locked in to this point, which makes things wide-open projection wise.

So, who do we have the Jaguars kicking the season off against? We break down our predictions below.

Week 1: @ Baltimore Ravens

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass during the second quarter of a regular season NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-7. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Jaguars last played the Ravens in 2023 when Baltimore came to Jacksonville for Sunday Night Football, otherwise known as the iceberg to Doug Pederson's and Trent Baalke's Titanic. This would be the debut of first-year Ravens head coach Jesse Minter, who has struggled in a big way against Liam Coen offenses. Coen has had Minter's number in back-to-back seasons, including a blowout of the Chargers a year ago.

Week 2: vs. Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans coach Robert Saleh speaks with the media before the Titans Rookie Camp Day 1 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 1, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The first game of the annual Liam Coen-Robert Saleh series will be on the docket early in the year, I would imagine. Coen and Saleh have seemingly buried the hatchet and put it behind them, but that will still be a key storyline for many others. The Jaguars should have a clear roster advantage over the Titans in 2026, just as they did last year -- though the Titans will be better coached this time around/

Week 3: @ Denver Broncos

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) meet after the game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Jaguars pulled off one of their biggest upsets in recent memory when they went into Mile High and physically dominated Sean Payton's team last season. The Jaguars will have to pull off another road win, and the timing may be important here considering the status of injuried Broncos quarterback Bo Nix.

Week 4 vs. Cleveland Browns

May 8, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken talks to the media after rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Jaguars-Browns will have several interesting storylines this time around, but it still makes the most sense for this to be an early-season game. Hopefully for the Jaguars' case, it goes better than their terrible outing vs. the Browns in Jacksonville during the 2024 season. That really set the nightmare season in motion, and Doug Pederson never recovered.

Week 5: @ Indianapolis Colts

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs against Indianapolis Colts linebacker Germaine Pratt (53) during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The Colts are 1-5 against the Jaguars during the Shane Steichen era, and there is a good chance that becomes 1-7 this year. The timing of this game, much like the Broncos game, is key due to the health status of injured Colts quarterback Daniel Jones. It remains to be seen exactly when he will be cleared after suffering his season-ending injury vs. the Jaguars last year.

Week 6: vs. Houston Texans (LONDON)

Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans shake hands after the game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

This, frankly, is a worst-case scenario for the Jaguars. There is a strong argument to make that the Houston Texans game is the single most important home game on the Jaguars' schedule considering how tight the AFC South race figures to be. Still, this has been a common projection on social media for schedule predictors, and it has always felt like one AFC South game would be sent overseas once it was announced the Jaguars would play two games there.

Week 7: vs. Philadelphia Eagles (LONDON)

Nov 3, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) meet on the field after the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Eagles have played as few games as any other franchise when it comes to the international series, so this seems like the perfect season to send them to London for the Jaguars on the backend of their two-game London trip. This will be a tough game due to the talent the Eagles have, but the Jaguars should have a strong advantage at the quarterback position.

Week 8: Bye Week

From left, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, general manager James Gladstone and Tony Boselli, executive vice president of football operations, talk after an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I have the Jaguars getting their bye week after their London trip, which is par for course for most recent seasons. With the Jaguars having multiple games in London this year, it makes the most sense for them to be back-to-back and for the Jaguars to then get a week to recover the following week. It is a tough draw, but it is the best option.

Week 9: @ Cincinnati Bengals

Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) blocks a pass by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

There is a good argument to make that the most inexcusable loss the Jaguars suffered last year was not the blown lead against the Houston Texans, but was instead their Week 2 loss in Cincinnati. The Jaguars dominated the Bengals outside of a few explosive plays allowed on offense and two red-zone turnovers from the Jaguars' offense. The awful DPI call on Travis Hunter on one of the game's deciding plays certainly did not help matters on that front. Now, Jacksonville can make up for it.

Week 10: vs. New England Patriots

Oct 20, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws the ball against the New England Patriots in the first half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Would the Jaguars have been able to take down the New England Patriots if they got past the Buffalo Bills last season? We will never know, but there is a good reason to believe the Jaguars would have kept rolling against Mike Vrabel's team. The Patriots' roster should be better this year, but the Jaguars do match up quite well with them. We will see if A.J. Brown ends up changing that.

Week 11: @ Houston Texans

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) runs after the catch as Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (2) defends during the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The last time the Jaguars were in Houston, they suffered perhaps the worst regular-season loss in franchise history just in terms of how likely a win looked. The Texans staged a frantic late-game comeback, and the Jaguars will have to exorcise those demons when they travel to face the Texans this time around.

Week 12: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) passes under pressure during the first half of the first preseason game where the Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday Aug. 9, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars' game against the Steelers is reportedly being protected from being sent to London, which means it will stay in Jacksonville. This would be the perfect November game for the Jaguars considering their long history of late-season games against the Steelers, one of their top non-AFC South rivals.

Week 13: @ Chicago Bears

Oct 13, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) celebrates after a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second half during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This is one of the most fascinating games on the Jaguars' entire schedule. Trevor Lawrence vs. Caleb Williams, Liam Coen vs. Ben Johnson, and more are at centerstage of this battle. This could be a potential primetime game for the Jaguars considering the names at the top of the billing -- Monday Night Football would make sense here.

Week 14: @ New York Giants

Oct 23, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New York Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson (22) hugs Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) at the end of the game at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images | Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

The Jaguars opened the 2018 season against the New York Giants on the road, but this time around we have the game toward the later end of the season. Coen vs. Harbaugh will be a fascinating battle, especially considering the pieces the Giants now have on the defensive side of the ball following the draft.

Week 15 vs. Washington Commanders

Sep 11, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is sacked by Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis (52) during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

I considered using this game as the opener -- just like the Jaguars opened the 2022 season against the Commanders -- but instead, I use it to sandwich the Jaguars' run of dates with NFC East teams. The Jaguars have never faced Jayden Daniels, but this is a game the Jaguars should be able to handle without many roadblocks.

Week 16: @ Dallas Cowboys

Aug 12, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) greets Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) after the game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

This could be one of the hardest games on the Jaguars' entire schedule. The Cowboys had one of the NFL's most explosive offenses a year ago, and there is no chance their defense is any worse than it was a year ago. After adding arguably the most talented player in the class with Caleb Downs, the Cowboys look like they will be a tough out in 2026. A Trevor Lawrence-Dak Prescott duel seems like it could be fireworks one way or another.

Week 17: vs. Indianapolis Colts

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen embrace after a game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Jaguars' winning streak against the Indianapolis Colts in Jacksonville has been one of the NFL's longest over the last decade-plus. The Jaguars have won 11 games in a row against the Colts in Jacksonville, and the Colts have not won Duval since 2014 -- the same week Blake Bortles made his official debut. Coen and the Jaguars again had their number last year. This has been a common late-season matchup for Jacksonville in recent years.

Week 18: @ Tennessee Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) talk after the game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars have finished a season with a regular-season finale against the AFC South in every single season since the 2010s decade began. The last time the Jaguars played a non-AFC South team in the finale was the Cleveland Browns in 2009. This time around, we have them wrapping up the division with the Titans.