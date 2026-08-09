Everything I Saw at Day 9 of Jaguars Training Camp: Brian Thomas Jr. Makes a Statement

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Another training camp practice is in the books for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it was another day in the right direction for the Brian Thomas Jr./Trevor Lawrence connection.

So, what all did we see from the Jaguars' key offensive connection and the rest of the team during Day 9 of training camp at the Miller Electric Center? We break it all down below.

Note: we are considering Sunday's practice as Day 9 because Saturday was a 45-minute walkthrough and not an official practice.

Brian Thomas Jr. Makes a Statement

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs on the field during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brian Thomas Jr. has had several strong practices in training camp to this point, but I believe this was the best day overall he has had. It started very early on, too, with Thomas having some stellar reps in 1-on-1s in the red-zone. He matched up against Jarrian Jones, who has arguably had the best training camp of any cornerback, and he was able to go 2-0 with a touchdown catch and a drawn DPI of Jones.

It then continued in team drills with Lawrence and Thomas connecting perfectly on a downfield pass down the left sideline. It was the second biggest play of the day for the offense and showed another step forward for Lawrence and Thomas as they continue to make an emphasis on their connection ahead of Week 1.

It wasn't just the deep pass that stood out, though. Thomas is running crisper routes, is not putting many balls on the ground when he is targeted to other areas of the field, and he is simply looking more and more like the 2024 version of himself than the 2025 version.

Travis Hunter Makes His Presence Felt

Jacksonville Jaguars Cornerback/Wide Receiver Travis Hunter (12) catches a ball during the Jacksonville Jaguars seventh day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Thursday August 6, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Travis Hunter had a very productive day for the Jaguars. He looked good in one-on-ones with a smooth touchdown catch over Jabbar Muhammad, and he then continued to catch each target thrown to him during team drills. He has clearly been the Jaguars' WR4 in terms of snaps with the starting offense, but he has taken advantage of every rep that he has gotten with Trevor Lawrence and the rest of the offense.

Hunter also made his second interception of training camp and, technically, his first-ever interception of Trevor Lawrence while on defense. It can be debated whether the play would have been called dead due to a Dennis Gardeck sack, but Lawrence then threw a YOLO ball downfield toward Parker Washington and Hunter climbed the ladder to make a play on the ball and intercept it. Would it have counted? Probably not, but it was a heck of an athletic play.

Nate Boerkircher Gets Active

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) runs the ball during the fifth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Today marked the first full‑pads practice. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sunday was the most active day as a pass-catcher that second-round pick Nate Boerkircher has had, with several grabs in team drills. More came from Nick Mullens than not, but it was a good showing for Boerkircher as a receiver to display his soft hands and overall athletic ability. After struggling a bit getting open on Friday, he had a better showing on Sunday.

As a run-blocker, he has continue to be as advertised. Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski was waxing poetic about his blocking ability after Sunday's practice, and it is clear between his blocking and his floor as a receiver that he is the first player in line for the TE2 job over fellow rookie tight end Tanner Koziol. Boerkircher might not be lighting the field up in the passing game to this point, but Sunday was some solid growth.

Ventrell Miller Has Another Productive Outing

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) after the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I said following an earlier training camp practice that I thought Branson Comb had found an edge in the linebacker battle between him and Ventrell Miller, largely because of his coverage ability. I will seem like a flip-flopper, but I am going to adjust on this one again after what I saw on Sunday and in the last few previous practices.

Miller has been steady for the Jaguars as a run defender since the pads came on, and he has seemingly gotten the majorty of the reps with the starting defense since then too. This trend continued on Sunday as Miller made several key stops and almost broke up a pass between Travis Hunter and Trevor Lawrence. The defense did a lot of mixing and matching, but there were more reps with Miller next to Oluokun than otherwise.

Play of the Day

Jacksonville Jaguars Wide Receiver Parker Washington (11) catches a pass during the Jacksonville Jaguars seventh day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Thursday August 6, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The biggest play of the day came from Parker Washington ... once again. Washington has been the most consistent playmaker all camp for the Jaguars, and Sunday's play came on a frozen rope downfield from Trevor Lawrence. Washington ran by safety Rayuan Lane and was able to run under the ball for the biggest gain of the day.

Other Notes

The special guest for today's practice: Leonard Fournette. Decked in Jaguars gear, too. It was the first time I have seen Fournette at the Jaguars facility since his final training camp practice with the team in 2020. Cool relationship to see mended.

Eric Murray recorded his third interception of camp in team drills against Trevor Lawrence. He has had quite the camp thus far.

Arik Armstead had a veteran rest day on Monday.

A few other standout performers I saw in 1-on-1s in the red-zone: Jakobi Meyers, who went undefeated with ease; Antonio Johnson who had a nice rep on Brenton Strange; Jalen Huskey, who has been active in the last few practices.

Austin Trammell had quite the day with two deep touchdown catches from Nick Mullens. It was the backup offense's best day throwing the ball of camp.

Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Bhayshul Tuten led the way for the first-team offense and seemed to have an equal split in terms of carries today. Each had some success, too. The Jaguars' running game seems like it is in a decent place despite the OL injuries.

With Walker Little out, the starting offensive line continued to have Wyatt Milum at right tackle and Jonah Monheim at right guard. Little was not on the practice field at all. Also not practicing: Quintin Morris, Emmanuel Pregnon, Zach Durfee, and Patrick Mekari.

Cole Van Lanen was once again seen working to the side as the Jaguars' starting left tackle tries to work back. New lineman Geron Christian is already getting second-team reps at left tackle, for a signal on where the offensive line is health-wise.

The Jaguars are off on Monday and will practice on Tuesday. Wednesday will be a walkthrough, and then they are off to New Orleans.